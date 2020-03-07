First Cricket
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 final, India vs Australia weather update: Rain expected to stay away from mega clash at iconic MCG

Here's the weather report for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 final between India and Australia

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 07, 2020 14:33:16 IST

India will face their toughest challenge yet in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 when they lock horns with hosts and defending champions Australia in the final as they seek their maiden T20 World Cup crown.

ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2020 final, India vs Australia weather update: Rain expected to stay away from mega clash at iconic MCG

Poonam Yadav is the tournament's leading wicket-taker with nine scalps. AP

The Women in Blue remain unbeaten albeit advancing to the final after a washout against England on virtue of ending up as group winners, whereas, their defeat to Harmanpreet Kaur and Co remain the only loss for the Aussies, who have lost Ellyse Perry due to a hamstring injury.

While we have witnessed the rise of Shafali Verma, who has registered scores of 29, 39, 46 and 47, the Indian bowlers, especially Poonam Yadav have also had a decent run so far. Poonam is currently the tournament’s leading wicket taker, with nine scalps, while Australia's Beth Mooney (181 runs) could surpass Natalie Sciver (201 runs) to become the leading run-scorer.

The only time when India almost stared at defeat was when Amelia Kerr gave India a scare with a fighting knock of 34 as New Zealand fell three runs short while chasing 133.

If Australia beat India, it will be the fourth time the Aussies would have defended the title and their fifth overall triumph with the four previous ones being in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.

According to Accuweather, with the match scheduled to start at 6 pm local time (12.30 pm IST), clear skies can be expected throughout the evening, and a full-fledged contest is on the cards.

 

