First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC ER T20 | Match 10 Mar 06, 2020
HK vs MAL
Hong Kong beat Malaysia by 6 wickets
WI in SL | 2nd T20I Mar 06, 2020
SL vs WI
West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
AUS in SA Mar 07, 2020
SA vs AUS
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 08, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Final: Battle-hardened Australia ready for 'biggest' game, says captain Meg Lanning

Lanning said the testing campaign had them in good stead to take on Harmanpreet Kaur’s undefeated India.

Reuters, Mar 07, 2020 12:43:38 IST

Melbourne: Australia captain Meg Lanning says the defending champions’ rocky road to the Twenty20 World Cup final against India has them ready for the “biggest game” of women’s cricket in Melbourne on Sunday.

Since losing their tournament opener to India, the hosts lost talismanic all-rounder Ellyse Perry to injury and scraped through a string of do-or-die games, including the rain-hit semi-final against South Africa, to reach the Melbourne Cricket Ground decider.

ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2020 Final: Battle-hardened Australia ready for biggest game, says captain Meg Lanning

Meg Lanning's Australia will bid for a record-extending fifth T20 World Cup title. AP

Lanning said the testing campaign had them in good stead to take on Harmanpreet Kaur’s undefeated India.

“It hasn’t been an easy road to the final but I wouldn’t have had it any other way,” Lanning told reporters at the MCG on Saturday.

“We’re sort of match and battle-hardened, really.

“The last four games have been cut-throat, must-win clashes ... and we’ve had to deal with that pressure and the need to stand up when you’re under the pump.

“I’ve been extremely proud about how the group’s handled that.”

Australia, long the benchmark of women’s cricket, will bid for a record-extending fifth T20 World Cup title in front of a huge crowd at the 100,000-capacity stadium.

Organisers hope the attendance on International Women’s Day might set a record for a women’s sporting event.

“To know that game day’s tomorrow, we’re involved in the biggest game of women’s cricket that’s been, everyone’s just looking forward to the occasion,” said Lanning.

“I always dreamed of being involved in this game when I saw it was at the MCG and they were hoping for a big crowd.

“We’re not coming here just to put on a show, we’re coming here to win, that’s the attitude we’re going in with.”

Australia were comprehensively beaten by the Indians in the tournament opener at the Sydney Showgrounds, their batswomen struggling against the wrist spin of Poonam Yadav, who took 4-19.

Lanning said their would be plenty of practice against slow bowling at training and that “all options were on the table” in terms of selection changes, pending a review of the MCG pitch.

Although Australia were yet to play their “best game”, Lanning said there was little need for major changes.

“I think we’ve shown that we’re able to cope and be really calm under pressure and that’s what’s going to be needed tomorrow,” she said.

“Often in finals you don’t need to go above and beyond what you’ve already presented. It’s actually just about producing that again and making sure you do the basics really well.

“Especially early in the game when there are a lot of nerves flying around, that’s going to be really important.

“I think the team that settles the quickest will give themselves a really good chance in this game.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2020 12:43:38 IST

Tags : Australia, Australia Women Vs India Women, Cricket, ICC Women's t20 World Cup 2020, India, Meg Lanning, t20 World Cup, t20 World Cup Final

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all