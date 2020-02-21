ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Ex-India captain Diana Edulji credits Indian bowlers for win against Australia but says batters must improve
The Indian bowlers did a brilliant job in the win over defending champions Australia in the T20 World Cup opener but the batters must improve and find a way to score 170 consistently, said former captain Diana Edulji.
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW India Women beat Australia Women by 17 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NZW Vs THAW New Zealand Women beat Thailand Women by 81 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat England Women by 10 wickets
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL Vs HK Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 35 runs
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL Vs HK Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 21 runs (D/L method)
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Feb 22nd, 2020, 09:00 AM IST
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL vs WI - Feb 22nd, 2020, 09:45 AM IST
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 MDV vs QAT - Feb 23rd, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW vs THAW - Feb 22nd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW vs SLW - Feb 22nd, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW vs SAW - Feb 23rd, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Donald Trump's India visit: Never mind naysayers, New Delhi is right to be in no rush to sign US trade deal
-
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer crosses a new frontier for LGBT+ portrayals by Bollywood
-
'Not only route between Delhi and Noida': Shaheen Bagh protesters ask SC to pass order to ensure their security if parallel road is opened
-
The Queer Take: In embracing the new, inclusive language project, what has been gained and what has been lost?
-
Mike Pompeo says US and Afghan Taliban to sign peace agreement on 29 Feb after observing week-long reduction of violence
-
Asian Wrestling Championships 2020: Sakshi Malik wins silver, Vinesh Phogat gets bronze as Indian women put up best-ever display
-
Where does my data body live? Thoughts on the online trail we leave behind
-
After Amazon, Flipkart challenges antitrust probe ahead of Donald Trump's visit to India, airs concerns over new FDI e-commerce rules
-
Key takeaways from Delhi polls: Voters give decisive mandate, concerns on 'winnability' of women candidates unfounded
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Mumbai: The Indian bowlers did a brilliant job in the win over defending champions Australia in the T20 World Cup opener but the batters must improve and find a way to score 170 consistently, said former captain Diana Edulji on Friday.
File image of former India women's cricketer Diana Edulji. AFP
The Indian batters disappointed once again, struggling to 132 after being asked to bat. However, the bowling attack, led by leg-spinner Poonam Yadav (4/19 in four overs), fashioned a resounding 17-run victory over the four-time champions.
"The bowling was brilliant but the batters need to come to the party too. The middle-order was found wanting again. Harmanpreet Kaur has not been consistent and today Jemimah Rodrigues' strike-rate put pressure on the non-striker," Edulji told PTI.
Harmanpreet's last 50-plus score came in the shortest format during the World T20 World Cup in November 2018. The skipper made 2 off 5 balls while Jemimah scored 26 off 33 balls on Friday.
Veda Krishnamurthy, who was dropped for the tri-series final earlier this month following a string of low-scores, too could not provide the big hits towards the end of the innings, remaining unbeaten on 9 off 11 balls.
Sixteen-year-old Richa Ghosh, who made her India debut in the tri-series final, was not picked for the lung opener.
"I don't know how Veda is in the playing eleven. You played the young girl (Richa) in the final (17 off 23), the management should give her more chances," felt Edulji.
India's next game is against Bangladesh in Perth on 24 February.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 21, 2020 21:19:40 IST
Also See
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: From young Shafali Verma to experienced Harmanpreet Kaur, a detailed look at India squad
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: 'Poonam Yadav stunned the Aussies', twitter reacts after India open campaign with a win
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: India's Jemimah Rodrigues says opening clash against Australia will be one of the most important in her career