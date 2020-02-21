First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
HK in MAL | 2nd T20I Feb 21, 2020
MAL vs HK
Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 35 runs
HK in MAL | 1st T20I Feb 20, 2020
MAL vs HK
Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 21 runs (D/L method)
ZIM in BAN Feb 22, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
WI in SL Feb 22, 2020
SL vs WI
Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Ex-India captain Diana Edulji credits Indian bowlers for win against Australia but says batters must improve

The Indian bowlers did a brilliant job in the win over defending champions Australia in the T20 World Cup opener but the batters must improve and find a way to score 170 consistently, said former captain Diana Edulji.

Press Trust of India, Feb 21, 2020 21:19:40 IST

Mumbai: The Indian bowlers did a brilliant job in the win over defending champions Australia in the T20 World Cup opener but the batters must improve and find a way to score 170 consistently, said former captain Diana Edulji on Friday.

ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2020: Ex-India captain Diana Edulji credits Indian bowlers for win against Australia but says batters must improve

File image of former India women's cricketer Diana Edulji. AFP

The Indian batters disappointed once again, struggling to 132 after being asked to bat. However, the bowling attack, led by leg-spinner Poonam Yadav (4/19 in four overs), fashioned a resounding 17-run victory over the four-time champions.

"The bowling was brilliant but the batters need to come to the party too. The middle-order was found wanting again. Harmanpreet Kaur has not been consistent and today Jemimah Rodrigues' strike-rate put pressure on the non-striker," Edulji told PTI.

Harmanpreet's last 50-plus score came in the shortest format during the World T20 World Cup in November 2018. The skipper made 2 off 5 balls while Jemimah scored 26 off 33 balls on Friday.

Veda Krishnamurthy, who was dropped for the tri-series final earlier this month following a string of low-scores, too could not provide the big hits towards the end of the innings, remaining unbeaten on 9 off 11 balls.

Sixteen-year-old Richa Ghosh, who made her India debut in the tri-series final, was not picked for the lung opener.

"I don't know how Veda is in the playing eleven. You played the young girl (Richa) in the final (17 off 23), the management should give her more chances," felt Edulji.

India's next game is against Bangladesh in Perth on 24 February.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2020 21:19:40 IST

Tags : Diana Edulji, Harmanpreet Kaur, ICC Women's t20 World Cup 2020, India Women Vs Australia Women, INDWvAUSW, Jemimah Rodrigues, Poonam Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Women's t20 World Cup

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all