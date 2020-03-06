Their loss to India in the tournament opener punctured the aura surrounding the four-time T20 world champions and the seemingly ‘invincible’ Australians.

Shafali Verma at the top of the order flayed seamer Megan Schutt for four boundaries in the fourth over and India were on their way, bludgeoning Australia’s indomitable armour, one blow at a time.

India lost their openers soon after and a mid-innings collapse ensued. The ‘Women in Blue’ finished their innings with a below-par 132/4. Australia and their fans must have felt that the total was well within the reach of their star-studded batting order, consisting of the likes of captain Meg Lanning, World No 1 batswoman in women’s T20Is, Alyssa Healy, and arguably the most famous female cricketer of our times, all-rounder Ellyse Perry. Moreover, all three are ranked in the top five of the Women’s T20Is player rankings for best batswomen.

However, India’s Poonam Yadav judiciously spun a web with her wily leg-spin bowling to handcuff the Australian batswomen. She gave her deliveries ample flight, but no pace for the batter to work with. The required run-rate had climbed up and the Aussies found themselves invariably committing errors. They would step down the pitch in a bid to smack the ball, only to lose it in its flight and find their stumps being rattled by the Indian wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia. Barring Healy, who scored 51 off 35 deliveries at the top of the order, and Ashleigh Gardner — 34 off 36 deliveries — no Australian batswoman could reach double figures. India defended their modest total by a healthy margin of 17 runs to shake up the predicted passage of play for the tournament.

Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes save the day against Sri Lanka

Australia were the defending champions coming into the tournament. To lose their opening match from a winning position was nothing short of a rude shock for Meg Lanning and Co. They had relatively easier matches to look forward to, against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, before going up against New Zealand.

However, the next game, Australia struggled again while chasing a below-par 123 for the win against Sri Lanka. Only in the fourth over of their innings, Australia were 10/3, before Rachael Haynes and Lanning combined well to rescue their team out of the quagmire. Haynes top-scored for the team, scoring 60 off 47 deliveries. By the time she was dismissed, early in the 18th over, Australia were 105/4. They won by five wickets, but the just three balls remaining in their innings conveyed plenty about the fight that Sri Lanka had brought on with their bowling.

Australia then breezed past Bangladesh, winning the match by a massive 86 runs to restore some semblance of normalcy about their World Cup campaign. However, with India having qualified for the semi-finals from Group A, Australia’s next match against New Zealand was a virtual knockout for a place in the semis.

After sealing spot in semi-finals, rain threatens to end Australia's campaign

The trans-Tasman derby has always been an enticing affair and it was so this time too, Australia managing to eke out a seven-run win and make the semis, where they would face South Africa. However, some bad news was looming on the horizon for Australia. Perry was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament, after sustaining a hamstring injury during the match against the White Ferns.

The semi-final almost didn’t happen, as weather forecast in Sydney had predicted heavy rainfall all through the day. The first semi-final, between India and England, had been washed out and India went through by virtue of having topped their Group. If the second semi-final had been abandoned too, South Africa would have gone through to the final for they had finished at the top of Group B. However, as the day wore on, the rain lightened to a drizzle, sending the ground staff in a tizzy as they hurriedly went about getting the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) pitch ready for the match. Soon after, Healy and Beth Mooney took the crease for Australia. The second semi-final was underway.

Bowlers save the day for Australia after batswomen put up below-par score

The Australian batswomen were hard-pressed for runs as the South African frontline seamers, namely Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka bowled a penetrating line and length. The Australian captain Lanning, once again, rescued her team out of the logjam, steering the Australian batting effort through the middle-overs with her run-a-ball 49. For South Africa, right-arm medium bowler Nadine de Clerk had returned with figures of 3/19 and ensured that Australia could manage only 134/5 on the board.

A rain interruption followed and the target for the Proteas was revised to 98 from 13 overs. The Australians, led by right-arm medium bowler Schutt, bowled with incisiveness and staved off a late charge from Laura Wolvaardt, who scored 41 off 27 deliveries, to win by a mere five runs (D/L method) and advance to the final, where they would play against India and look to exact revenge for their only loss in the tournament.

"Not here to defend it, we're here to win it"

Summing up the Australian campaign, their captain Lanning talked about the pressure of expectations as the defending champions coming into the tournament, adding that they haven't been able to execute their plans. “It hasn’t been a smooth journey to the final. You sit down at the start of the tournament and think about how things might go, and none of that has happened for us really, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get a result and that’s the attitude we got.

“I think different players have stood up at different times and we’ve had to adapt our game style and that’s fine. We’ve got the players to do it.”

Talking about her takeaways from the team’s campaign thus far and their mindset before the final, Lanning said: “We never came into this World Cup thinking it would just happen and it was going to be easy.

“We knew we were in for a fight and that’s exactly what happened. We weren’t owed anything. We’re not here to defend it. We’re here to win it.”

