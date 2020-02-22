ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Clinical West Indies outplay Thailand; Sophie Devine shines in New Zealand's win over Sri Lanka
Chasing 79, West Indies openers Hayley Matthews and Lee-Ann Kirby put on 19 runs for the first wicket, but Thailand got the first breakthrough of Kirby (3) through some brilliance on the field.
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW Vs SLW New Zealand Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW Vs THAW West Indies Women beat Thailand Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW India Women beat Australia Women by 17 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 1 wicket
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL Vs HK Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 35 runs
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL Vs HK Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 21 runs (D/L method)
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Australia beat South Africa by 107 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 MDV vs QAT - Feb 23rd, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 IRI vs UAE - Feb 23rd, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 23rd, 2020, 06:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW vs SAW - Feb 23rd, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs SLW - Feb 24th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW vs BANW - Feb 24th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Conflicting judgments, absence of guidelines, litany of documents: India's citizenship conundrum is a mess
-
Decoding the TikTok phenomenon in Telugu cinema: How the industry is embracing the platform to boost its reach
-
Health officials worry as untraceable clusters of coronavirus infections emerge around globe; worst isn't here yet, insists WHO
-
Anti-CAA protesters open road number 9 near Shaheen Bagh; police barricades remain in place on opposite end
-
FIH Pro League 2020: India beat Australia 3-1 in shoot-out after no winner in regulation time
-
Recent floods force farmers at Maharashtra-Karnataka border to straddle two states, owing to compensation policies
-
No trade deal in offing between India and US during Donald Trump's visit, but a commitment to FTA likely
-
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat meets JP Nadda, fuels speculation over likely cabinet expansion by end of Feb
-
The Queer Take: In embracing the new, inclusive language project, what has been gained and what has been lost?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Perth: West Indies displayed a clinical performance to defeat Thailand by seven wickets in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Saturday at the WACA.
Chasing 79, West Indies openers Hayley Matthews and Lee-Ann Kirby put on 19 runs for the first wicket, but Thailand got the first breakthrough of Kirby (3) through some brilliance on the field.
West Indies displayed a clinical performance to defeat Thailand by seven wickets. ICC Media
Soon after, Hayley Matthews (16) and Deandra Dottin (2), were also sent back to the pavilion, reducing Windies to 27/3.
Skipper Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle then got together at the crease and ensured that Windies does not suffer from any more hiccups. The duo took the side over the line by seven wickets and with 20 balls to spare.
Earlier, a spirited bowling performance helped Windies restrict Thailand to 78/9 in the allotted twenty overs.
Opting to bat first on their World Cup debut, Thailand lost their opening two wickets with just 11 runs on the board. Nattaya Boochatham (2) and Nattakan Chantam (9) both failed to leave a mark.
West Indies kept on taking wickets at regular intervals and Thailand struggled to create any sort of momentum.
Nannapat Koncharoenkai top-scored for Thailand as she played a knock of 33 runs, but her dismissal in the 18th over derailed the innings and in the end, Thailand only managed 78 runs in the allotted twenty overs.
Stafanie Taylor picked up three wickets for West Indies.
Brief Scores: West Indies 80/3 (Stafanie Taylor 26*, Shemaine Campbelle 25*, Soraya Lateh 1-22) defeat Thailand 78/9 (Nannapat Koncharoenkai 33, Naruemol Chaiwai 13, Stafanie Taylor 3-13) by seven wickets.
Sophie Devine shines in New Zealand's 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka
Skipper Sophie Devine's unbeaten knock of 75 runs enabled New Zealand to defeat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the Women's T20 World Cup at WACA.
Chasing a below-par total of 128, Kiwis had the poor start as they lost opener Rachel Priest cheaply for six runs.
Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine built the second wicket partnership of 40-run. The former was scalped by Kavisha Dilhari in the 11th over. She played a brief knock of 13 runs.
Maddy Green joined Devine in the middle and stitched a 61-run stand and guided the side get past the 100-run mark.
Green played an innings of 29 runs and was bowled out by Chamari Atapattu in the 17th over. Katey Martin joined Devine in the middle. The duo put their side over the line and remained unbeaten.
Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first.
Skipper Chamari Atapattu's 41 runs and Harshitha Madavi's unbeaten 27 runs enabled the side to post a respectable total of 127/7 in allotted twenty overs.
Hasini Perera (20) and Anushka Sanjeewani (15) were among others who scored some runs on the scoreboard.
For Kiwis, Hayley Jensen bagged three wickets and returned to the figures of 3-16 in four overs. She was awarded the Player of the Match for her performance.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 22, 2020 23:14:41 IST
Also See
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Poonam Yadav stars in India's thrilling two-run victory over West Indies in warm-up match
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: From Smriti Mandhana to Ellyse Perry, players to watch out for in showpiece event
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Smriti Mandhana says India's youthful exuberance makes them 'happiest team' in tournament