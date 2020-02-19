ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Brett Lee hails India, Australia as two of most impressive teams in tournament
Former pace ace Brett Lee feels India and Australia look to be the two most impressive teams in the upcoming Women's T20I World Cup, which has the potential to take women's cricket to the next level.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NZW Vs THAW New Zealand Women beat Thailand Women by 81 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat England Women by 10 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 INDW Vs WIW India Women beat West Indies Women by 2 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW Vs SAW Australia Women beat South Africa Women by 4 wickets
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 2 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 21st, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 21st, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Feb 22nd, 2020, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW vs PAKW - Feb 20th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs INDW - Feb 21st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW vs THAW - Feb 22nd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Mohan Bhagwat may 'blame' education, affluence for incidents of divorce, but most vulnerable remain trapped in difficult marriages
-
Incumbent Afghan president Ashraf Ghani named victor five months after polls; country stares at another political crisis
-
Sensex surges over 400 points in early trade in line with Asian peers; Bharti Infra, Coal India among top gainers
-
Champions League: Atletico Madrid edge Liverpool with vintage defensive display; Erling Haaland helps Borussia Dortmund beat PSG
-
Shaheen Bagh is a movement for democracy and peace, the protesters shun extremist ideology, writes AMU professor Syed Raza
-
Seven years after AAP's squabbles with UPA, NDA governments, Arvind Kejriwal now sees wisdom in political coexistence
-
Where does my data body live? Thoughts on the online trail we leave behind
-
Ben Affleck tried to drink away the pain; now, he's trying honesty to get his life and career back on track
-
Kashmir: Mining expands on rivers despite dire warnings, threatening local livelihoods
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Melbourne: Former pace ace Brett Lee feels India and Australia look to be the two most impressive teams in the upcoming Women's T20I World Cup, which has the potential to take women's cricket to the next level.
File image of Brett Lee. Twitter/ Brett Lee
The tournament starts on Friday with India taking on Australia. Writing for ICC's official website, Lee offered his perspective on what the tournament means for women's cricket.
"Women's cricket could reach the next level in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 and I'm incredibly proud that Australia will play host to this historic tournament," Lee said.
"The first game at the Sydney Showground between Australia and India could really set a tone for the tournament, with a match-up between two of the most impressive teams in the game," he added.
The showpiece event will be played out in six venues across Sydney, Perth, Canberra and Melbourne.
"These grounds are among the best in the world, for both players and fans, and the power and artistry that comes with women's cricket will be fantastic to watch," Lee said.
"Each game and ground will provide a brilliant spectacle but there is something even more special about the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the home of my first five-wicket haul on Test debut for Australia," he added.
Lee said he has been pleasantly surprised by the growth of women's cricket world over.
"Women's cricket has continued to pleasantly surprise me and proven that these challenges are achievable. Whether it's at the MCG or the venues around Australia, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 is a chance to be a part of history, creating memories which will stay with people for generations," he said.
Talking about the Indian team, Lee said he would be following the side's progress keenly.
"With Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma in their batting unit, we'll also need to keep a close eye on India, a side who are set to add a fourth dimension to this tournament," he said.
"If the tournament is able to reach its predicted new heights, then the sky really is the limit," he added.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 19, 2020 12:19:26 IST
Also See
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Smriti Mandhana says India's youthful exuberance makes them 'happiest team' in tournament
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Australia's Ellyse Perry feels record crowd at final would be great push for women's sport
Highlights, Women's T20I tri-series 2020 Final, India vs Australia at Melbourne, Full Cricket Score: Meg Lanning and Co secure 11-run win