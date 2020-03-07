First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC ER T20 | Match 10 Mar 06, 2020
HK vs MAL
Hong Kong beat Malaysia by 6 wickets
WI in SL | 2nd T20I Mar 06, 2020
SL vs WI
West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 08, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida
ZIM in BAN Mar 09, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Australia star Ellyse Perry to undergo hamstring surgery, ruled out for at least six months

Star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of action for at least six months as she will undergo surgery on her injured hamstring next week.

Press Trust of India, Mar 07, 2020 16:50:52 IST

Melbourne: Star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of action for at least six months as she will undergo surgery on her injured hamstring next week.

It was during Australia final group game of the T20 World Cup against New Zealand that Perry had injured her right hamstring while trying an athletic throw in the field.

ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2020: Australia star Ellyse Perry to undergo hamstring surgery, ruled out for at least six months

File image of Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry. Image credit: Twitter/@AusWomenCricket

"The timing has been good, I still get to come tomorrow and next week I'll (have surgery)," Perry was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"From my perspective, I've had the most incredible run, I've been very fortunate with injury for a long period of time," added the 29-year-old, whose injury was the most severe for her in an international career spanning more than 12 years.

Perry, who is the reigning ICC Cricketer of the Year, will be out of Australia's upcoming limited-overs tour of South Africa, beginning next Sunday, and also unlikely to feature in the upcoming Indian Premier League exhibition games in May.

Although she will not be able to turn up for Sunday's final against India, Perry is happy she will be able to cheer for the team.

"I'm really excited about tomorrow. I think it's one of those opportunities now for the whole squad to enjoy the occasion and make the absolute most of it, it's a very special time," she said.

"I'll be trying to keep my nerves at bay. I feel incredibly fortunate and chuffed that Motty and the group wanted to keep me around, it's nice to be here and take it all in.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2020 16:50:52 IST

Tags : Australia, Australia Women's Cricket Team, Cricket, Ellyse Perry, Ellyse Perry Injury, ICC Women's t20 World Cup, ICC Women's t20 World Cup 2020, Sports, Women's Cricket

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all