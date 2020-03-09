First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
GER in ESP | 1st T20I Mar 08, 2020
ESP vs GER
Spain beat Germany by 9 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND | 2nd T20I Mar 08, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 21 runs
ZIM in BAN Mar 09, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 10, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Australia outplayed India in final, says BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said Australia "outplayed" India in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne.

Press Trust of India, Mar 09, 2020 00:00:22 IST

Kolkata: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said Australia "outplayed" India in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne.

Unbeaten throughout the tournament, India were beaten by 85 runs by the defending champions, who clinched an unprecedented fifth world title in the shortest format.

ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2020: Australia outplayed India in final, says BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

File image of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. AP

"Australia played well actually. They outplayed them. In sport there's always win and loss. But the women's team have done a great job," Ganguly said.

The former India captain also wished Bengal luck ahead of their Ranji final against Saurashtra.

"I wish them luck. I'm looking forward to it," said Ganguly who made his First-Class debut when the two-time champions last won their title in 1989-90.

The ATK co-owner also said that this is their best team in the Indian Super League even tough they have won two titles in six seasons.

The Antonio Habas-coached side scripted a fine turnaround from being 0-2 down on aggregate to post a 3-2 win to storm into their third final.

"We have won the title twice but this is the best ATK team in five (six) years. In this format, 0-1 down doesn't matter actually. We knew we would win. I'm a huge supporter of Habas, he's ATK's man," Ganguly, who watched the match at the Salt Lake Stadium, said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2020 00:00:22 IST

Tags : Australia, Australia Vs India, Bengal, Cricket, ICC Women's t20 World Cup 2020, ICC Women's t20 World Cup 2020 Final, India, Ranji Trophy, Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Saurashtra, Sourav Ganguly, Sports, t20

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all