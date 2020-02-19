ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: After battling all odds, Thailand out to win hearts and matches on debut
Thailand went on a 17-match winning streak last year before coming through the World Cup qualifiers to join the top eight teams for the tournament in Australia.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NZW Vs THAW New Zealand Women beat Thailand Women by 81 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat England Women by 10 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 INDW Vs WIW India Women beat West Indies Women by 2 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW Vs SAW Australia Women beat South Africa Women by 4 wickets
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 2 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 21st, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 21st, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Feb 22nd, 2020, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW vs PAKW - Feb 20th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs INDW - Feb 21st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW vs THAW - Feb 22nd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Mohan Bhagwat may 'blame' education, affluence for incidents of divorce, but most vulnerable remain trapped in difficult marriages
-
Incumbent Afghan president Ashraf Ghani named victor five months after polls; country stares at another political crisis
-
Where does my data body live? Thoughts on the online trail we leave behind
-
Shaheen Bagh is a movement for democracy and peace, the protesters shun extremist ideology, writes AMU professor Syed Raza
-
Sensex surges over 400 points in early trade in line with Asian peers; Bharti Infra, Coal India among top gainers
-
ISL 2019-20: Versatile Jamshedpur FC defender Narender Gahlot promises to be defensive wall of Indian football
-
Ben Affleck tried to drink away the pain; now, he's trying honesty to get his life and career back on track
-
Kashmir: Mining expands on rivers despite dire warnings, threatening local livelihoods
-
Seven years after AAP's squabbles with UPA, NDA governments, Arvind Kejriwal now sees wisdom in political coexistence
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Cricket’s reputation as a game of glorious uncertainty notwithstanding, the Thailand team making their debut at the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia will undoubtedly be a big hit with fans.
Just making it to the tournament has been a remarkable journey for a team initially formed by poaching players from other sports including hockey, athletics and sepak takraw, also known as kick volleyball.
Thailand Women's Cricket Team. Image @ThailandCricket
Former softball player Sornnarin Tippoch, the team’s 33-year-old captain, did not play cricket until she was 20.
Thailand failed three times to reach the World Cup from 2013-2018 but have taken their game to another level under the guidance of head coach Harshal Pathak, who took over in 2018.
The Thais went on a 17-match winning streak last year before coming through the World Cup qualifiers to join the top eight teams for the tournament in Australia.
Pathak says his changes have been aimed at giving the Thai team more of an edge.
“I’ve tried to instil more aggression and intent in them,” Pathak told Reuters from Australia.
“Aggression doesn’t mean abusing opponents. It means looking to hit a six, forcing a wicket or effecting a run out.”
The team’s respect for the game, epitomised by their post-match ritual of bowing to the field and spectators with folded hands, is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
“It is to show respect and gratitude to the sport, the officials, the fans, the facilities, and everything that encompasses the game,” Shan Kader, a development manager with the Cricket Association of Thailand, told Reuters from Brisbane.
“The team has practised the ‘wai’ from the very first match and it is by no means instructed to be put on as a show,” added Kader.
Pathak says the players put respect for the game above all else.
“It comes naturally to them,” he added.
“It’s not that they don’t get frustrated, but they have their own way to deal with it. Maybe they’d say something to themselves but never to the opposition.”
The 40-year-old coach is not a big fan of net sessions, preferring to push his players through match simulations.
“For instance, I challenge my openers to bat 10 overs and score 70 runs. I also put my bowlers in tough situations — like defending certain number of runs in certain number of overs,” he explained.
Typically a middle order batswoman would face plenty of spin in practice sessions, while a tailender would be encouraged to play her shots.
Expectations will be low for the tournament’s lowest-ranked team but the Thais, who begin their Group B campaign against West Indies on Saturday, plan to make an impact.
“Winning a couple of matches will be a reasonable target for us,” Pathak said.
“We want to be among the top eight. We don’t want to play the qualifiers again.
“We are still a work-in-progress and we’ll get better with every outing against quality opposition.”
Thailand has awarded cricket contracts to 11 female players so far, without handing any out to their male counterparts.
Pathak says a good performance from the team in Australia could give cricket a real boost back home.
“If we do well, it’ll have a huge impact on cricket in Thailand,” he said. “Even the men’s team will take inspiration from us.”
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 19, 2020 13:08:32 IST
Also See
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Harmanpreet Kaur says spin bowling will be India's strength at mega event
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Smriti Mandhana feels India's middle-order can definitely improve
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur sets sight on title, says its going to be big if they win