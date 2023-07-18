ICC women's rankings: Smriti Mandhana climbs to sixth, Harmanpreet Kaur down to eighth spot

India batter Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday jumped a place to sixth in the latest ICC women’s ODI rankings. However, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, went down to eighth spot in the same.

Mandhana, who celebrates her 27th birthday on Tuesday, now has 704 rating points while Harmanpreet has 702.

Both Mandhana and Harmanpreet had underwhelming outings in the first ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Sunday, scoring 11 and five runs respectively.

The second ODI on Wednesday will be followed by the third on Saturday, also at Mirpur.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma find themselves in the top-10 of bowlers and all-rounders’ charts respectively. Gayakwad finds herself a place down in ninth place, whereas Deepti is in seventh place.

Sri Lankan Chamari Athapaththu’s reign at the top of the ODI batters rankings lasted just two weeks as Australia’s Beth Mooney has now regained the top spot in the latest update.

Mooney was among the runs in the first two ODIs against England with scores of 81 not out and 33 as Australia regained the Ashes with a win in the second match of the series.

Following her closely is England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt, who moves up two spots to No.2 and a career-best rating of 763.

The star all-rounder has also been handy with the ball, picking up two wickets in England’s win in the first ODI in Bristol.

Her all-round performances help her climb to the top of the all-rounders’ rankings in ODIs, once again attaining a career-best rating of 402.

Heather Knight played the finisher’s role to perfection in the first ODI, taking her team home with an unbeaten 75 while batting with the lower order. The England captain has been rewarded with a four-place jump to No.14 in the batters’ rankings, where she sits equal with New Zealand’s Sophie Devine.

Australia ace all-rounder Ash Gardner continued to shine with brilliant outings with bat and ball. With a combined 54 runs and three wickets in each of the first two ODIs, Gardner has surged to career-best ratings in the list for bowlers’ (up four places to No.8 with 631 rating points) and all-rounders (up two places to No.5 with 330 rating points).

With inputs from PTI