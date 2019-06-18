First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 23 Jun 17, 2019
WI vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 22 Jun 16, 2019
IND vs PAK
India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 19, 2019
NZ vs SA
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC WT20 Europe Qualifier Jun 18, 2019
DEN vs ITA
King George V Sports Ground, Castel
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 to be held from 30 January to 20 February in New Zealand

New Zealand will be hosting a Cricket World Cup - fully or jointly - for the fourth time after hosting two men's World Cups in 1992 and 2015, and women's event in 2000.

Press Trust of India, Jun 18, 2019 19:58:19 IST

Christchurch: A total of 31 matches, including the semi-finals and the final, will be held when the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 begins in New Zealand on January 30.

India finished runners up at the 2017 Women's World Cup. (Reuters)

India finished runners up at the 2017 Women's World Cup. (Reuters)

The showpiece will be the fourth event to be fully or jointly hosted in New Zealand after two men's World Cups in 1992 and 2015, and women's event in 2000.

The 50-over tournament will run from January 30 to February 20, a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement.

The 2021 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will be the 12 edition and New Zealand have qualified automatically as hosts.

The top four teams based on the ICC Women's Championship standings will gain direct qualification for the prestigious event, while the remaining three teams will get a second chance through the Qualifier event in which the sides will be joined by Bangladesh and Ireland, and the winner of each regional qualifier in 2019 - Africa, Americas, Asia, East Asia Pacific and Europe.

Currently, the top four teams in the point table are - Australia (22), defending champions England (22), India (16) and South Africa (16).

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 19:58:19 IST

Tags : 2021 ICC Women's World Cup, Cricket, ICC Women's World Cup, Women's Cricket, Women's Cricket News, Women's World Cup

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
India 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
Bangladesh 5 2 2 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 4 0 4 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all