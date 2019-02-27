ICC Women's Championship: BCCI to take call of India-Pakistan clash, says senior pacer Jhulan Goswami
Jhulan Goswami, the veteran fast-bowler, on Wednesday said the BCCI will decide the fate of India and Pakistan fixture, however, stressed on the importance of having the matches as ICC Women’s Championship points are at stake.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Kuwait Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW Vs MALW Hong Kong Women beat Malaysia Women by 5 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat Kuwait Women by 9 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 3 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 32 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 84 runs
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Feb 27th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 27th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 28th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 28th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Feb 28th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Mar 3rd, 2019, 05:20 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India-Pakistan air strikes LIVE updates: Imran Khan says we didn't want civilian deaths, just show India that we too can enter your territory
-
With Tuesday's air strike on JeM base in Balakot, India's subtle response neutralises Pakistan's carefully-crafted deception
-
IAF's strikes in Pakistan, empty coffers leave Imran Khan with two choices: End terror and govern or fight India
-
Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro Iñárritu: How three friends from Mexico took over Hollywood
-
Adani Group wins bid to operate six airports: Why Gautam Adani will continue to consolidate hold on logistics sector?
-
For Ayodhya residents, peace more important than Ram temple; Hindus, Muslims resent extremists threatening communal harmony
-
Premier League: Kepa Arrizabalaga drama overshadows high-stakes London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur
-
At the World Sacred Spirit Festival 2019, finding the spirit of India in a medieval fort
-
In the Himalayas, growing population of feral dogs poses threat to wildlife, humans
-
मिसिंग पायलट पर पाकिस्तान के दावों की करेंगे जांच: विदेश मंत्रालय
-
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: पाकिस्तान के दावों की जांच करेंगे- भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय
-
J&K: बडगाम में IAF का Mi-17 क्रैश, पाकिस्तान ने दो विमान गिराने का किया दावा
-
Surgical Strike 2 के बाद तनाव बढ़ा, सियालकोट में पाकिस्तानी सेना ने तैनात किए टैंक
-
पाक का दावा- भारत पर एयर स्ट्राइक में मार गिराए दो विमान, एक पायलट भी किया गिरफ्तार
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7090
|124
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5657
|123
|3
|Australia
|3440
|119
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Mumbai: Jhulan Goswami, the veteran fast-bowler, on Wednesday said the BCCI will decide the fate of India and Pakistan fixture, however, stressed on the importance of having the matches as ICC Women’s Championship points are at stake.
“It will be decided by the BCCI. We do not know what will happen against Pakistan, but yes all the matches are important for us and we should try to play positive and good cricket in those matches,” Goswami said on the eve of third ODI encounter with England.
File photo of Jhulan Goswami. AFP
India captain Mithali Raj had earlier said the series against England is of prime importance as they probably know they would not play against Pakistan. To escape the qualifiers ahead of the 50-over World Cup 2021, India aims to grab as many points in as many games.
“The last time, I remember that we were short of three points and that is why we had to play the qualifiers. It has always been on our minds that we probably would not play against Pakistan and that is why, whatever matches we play against whoever, we should play those keeping in mind that we need those points," Raj said.
India are currently number two on the ICC Women’s Championship table with 16 points from 14 games. Pakistan, on the other hand, are fifth with 12 points from as many games.
Goswami was in brilliant form in the second ODI against England, claiming four wickets to restrict the visitors to a below-par total of 161 runs.
"I think since South Africa tour I have been bowling well. I bowled well in the series against England and Sri Lanka as well. Now, I am just enjoying my rhythm and I am trying to control the things as much as I can. As a senior player, I have a lot of responsibility and as you get older you need to stick to the plans," she said.
The spearhead, who made her debut in 2002, is an inspiration for her pace partner Shikha Pandey. The pace duo became the first pair to pick up four-wicket hauls in an ODI.
"I do not tell anything to youngsters. I just do my routine work and try to play every type of match. I am just concerned with my routine. I just try to tell them that it is not about technique every time, sometimes it is about the process as well,” Goswami said.
Goswami and Pandey took eight wickets in the second ODI against England. It was a rare occasion in which seamers took eight wickets out of 10 in a match played in Asia.
"Hardly, you see on Indian soil, the medium-pacers take wickets because the wickets are different here. Shikha and I compliment each other really well and it paid off in the previous match,” she said.
India, with an unassailable 2-0 lead, will take on England in the final ODI of the three-match series on 28 February at the Wankhede Stadium.
Updated Date:
Feb 27, 2019 15:42:46 IST
Also See
Pulwama terror attack: Diana Edulji says CoA will follow 'due procedure' while deciding on India-Pakistan World Cup clash
Pulwama terror attack: India's loss in not playing Pakistan in World Cup, says former skipper Sunil Gavaskar
Pulwama terror attack: BCCI likely to approach ICC for complete ban on Pakistan in World Cup