ICC warns fans against potential scams, says no competition, lottery associated for 2019 World Cup tickets

The ICC Thursday warned fans against potential scams making it clear that there is no competition, lottery or promotion associated with the upcoming men's World Cup in England starting 30 May.

Press Trust of India, Feb 28, 2019 20:07:32 IST

Dubai: The ICC Thursday warned fans against potential scams making it clear that there is no competition, lottery or promotion associated with the upcoming men's World Cup in England starting 30 May.

File picture of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy. Reuters

"The ICC stress there is no such competition, lottery or promotion associated with ICC or the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 and that any approaches via e-mail in the UK should be reported to Action Fraud online here or by calling 0300 123 2040," ICC said in a release.

"Approaches outside of the UK should be reported to enquiries@icc-cricket.com. The ICC or CWC19 will never ask for confidential information of this kind from you in an email."

The governing body said incidents of scams have always been reported during global events.

"Illegal scammers contact people, usually via email, claiming that they have won a cash prize via a lottery or competition and requiring the person to share a range of personal information, including their name, age, bank account and passport details. The victim is often asked to pay a fee to obtain the prize money," ICC said.

The ICC also recommended some actions against fraud and noted the online resources which are available for victims of fraud.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2019 20:09:22 IST

