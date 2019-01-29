ICC urges Sri Lanka to come clean on corruption before amnesty expires to avoid expulsion from game
The ICC said it had received a "positive response" after granting a 15-day amnesty this month for players, coaches or anyone else linked to the sport to come clean, free of the threat of punishment.
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW India Women beat New Zealand Women by 8 wickets
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 7 wickets
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 5 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Pakistan beat South Africa by 8 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 145 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 30th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 31st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
Colombo: The International Cricket Council has urged Sri Lanka's scandal-ridden sporting community to come forward with information about corruption before an amnesty expires or risk expulsion from the game.
Sri Lankan cricket has been mired in corruption allegations in recent years, including claims of match fixing ahead of an international Test against England last year, and the sport's world governing body is in the middle of a major inquiry into the island nation.
Representative image ICC. Reuters
The ICC said it had received a "positive response" after granting a 15-day amnesty this month for players, coaches or anyone else linked to the sport to come clean, free of the threat of punishment.
Council anti-corruption chief Alex Marshall said new cases had come to light and urged others to come forward before the amnesty expires on Thursday.
"In the final few days, I would request the cricket fraternity to come forward and share any other information concerning corrupt conduct or approaches in the strictest of confidence," he said in a statement issued late Monday.
Those who refuse to share information with ICC investigators could face five-year bans if caught.
The ICC considers Sri Lanka the world's most corrupt cricketing nation and the sport's governance riddled with graft "from top to bottom", Sri Lankan sports minister Harin Fernando said last month.
The crisis-ridden Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) governing body is expected to hold elections in February after a nine-month delay from the end of president Thilanga Sumathipala's term last May.
Sumathipala has been accused of violating ICC rules by holding office despite alleged links to gambling. He denies the charges.
In November, former Sri Lankan fast bowler Dilhara Lokuhettige was suspended for corruption linked to a limited-over league in 2017.
Lokuhettige was the third Sri Lankan player charged for violating the ICC's anti-corruption code, following charges levelled against former captain and ex-chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya, and former paceman Nuwan Zoysa.
Jayasuriya was charged with failing to cooperate with a match-fixing probe and concealing information. Zoysa was suspended over match-fixing accusations.
Updated Date:
Jan 29, 2019 15:16:34 IST
