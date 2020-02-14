ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal's damaged Player Of The Series trophy fixed, says report
Star of India's under-19 World Cup campaign, Yashasvi Jaiswal's Player of the Series trophy, which had suffered damages during transit, has been fixed.
Jaiswal had won the coveted player of the series award for scoring 400 runs, including an unbeaten hundred against arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final of the global showpiece.
"The said trophy suffered damage during transit, but we have now fixed it. Such things happen during travel," a source close to Jaiswal told PTI on late Thursday night.
Jaiswal was also the top run-scorer for India in the final which they lost to eventual champions Bangladesh via DLS method.
Right through the tournament, Jaiswal's temperament and patience stood out. He has displayed very good consistency in under-19 cricket in the last couple of years. In October last year, he became the youngest player to hit a List A double century when he smashed 203 off 154 balls against Jharkhand at the KSCA Ground in Alur in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Feb 14, 2020 10:35:08 IST