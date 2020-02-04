ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams unbeaten hundred to power India to 10-wicket win over Pakistan, enter final
Four-time champions India produced a superlative allround display as they first dismissed Pakistan for 172 in 43.1 overs and then returned to overhaul the target with consummate ease, scoring 176 for no loss in 35.2 overs.
Potchefstroom, South Africa: Defending Champions India stormed into their second successive finals of the Under-19 World Cup after thrashing Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first semifinals on Tuesday.
Divyaansh Saxena and Yashasvi Jaiswal hug during India's match against Pakistan at the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020. Image: Twitter/CricketWorldCup
Four-time champions India produced a superlative allround display as they first dismissed Pakistan for 172 in 43.1 overs and then returned to overhaul the target with consummate ease, scoring 176 for no loss in 35.2 overs.
Chasing the target, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (105) and Divyaansh Saxena (59) displayed great maturity as the duo mixed caution with aggression and didn't allow their rivals any chance to make a comeback in the match.
Jaiswal, who currently tops the run-getter list with 312 runs in the tournament, smashed eight fours and four sixes in his 113-ball innings, while Saxena had six boundaries to his name.
Earlier, Sushant Mishra (3/28), Kartik Tyagi (2/32) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/46) shared seven wickets among them, while Atharva Ankolekar (1/29) and Jaiswal (1/11) scalped one each to restrict Pakistan to a low score.
For Pakistan, skipper Rohail Nazir (62) and opener Haider Ali (56) cracked half-centuries but rest of the batsmen found the going tough.
Ali's 77-ball 56 contained nine hits to the fence, while Nazir smashed six boundaries in his 102 ball 62.
India will either face Bangladesh or New Zealand in the final.
Brief Scores:
Pakistan: 172 allout in 43.1 overs (Haider Ali 56, Rohail Nazir 62; Sushant Mishra 3/28, Kartik Tyagi 2/32).
India: 176 for no loss in 35.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 105, Divyaansh Saxena 59; Tahir Hussain 0/17).
Updated Date:
Feb 04, 2020 20:36:23 IST
