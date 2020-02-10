First Cricket
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Thrilling India vs Bangladesh final marred by ugly scenes at Senwes Park

Bangladesh's maiden ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup win on Sunday was marred by reports of an ugly spat between players from the winning side and losing finalist India.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 10, 2020 11:41:51 IST

The youngsters from Bangladesh scripted history at Potchefstroom with a three-wicket win over India but got carried away in their celebrations. In a video posted by South African cricketer JP Duminy, couple of Bangladesh players could be seen confronting Indian players while celebrating the win.

"Some of our bowlers were emotional and were pumped up. What happened after the game was unfortunate. I would like to congratulate India," Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali was quoted as saying at the post-match conference by news agency PTI.

The winning side players were aggressive from the start of the match as pacer Shoriful Islam was seen sledging Indian batsmen after every delivery.

Indian players also were guilty of being overly aggressive during the chase as leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was seen giving send offs to all the batsmen he dismissed.

According to few media reports, pushing and shoving also took place on the ground after the match. India captain Priyam Garg labelled the reaction of Bangladeshi players as "dirty".

"We were easy. We think it's part and parcel of the game - you win some and you lose some. But their reaction was dirty. I think it shouldn't have happened. But it's okay," Garg was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

The exact reason for the spat is still unknown and more details are awaited.

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2020 11:41:51 IST

Tags : Akbar Ali, Bangladesh, Cricket, ICC U-19 World Cup, ICC U-19 World Cup 2020, India, India Vs Bangladesh, Priyam Garg

