ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Thrilling India vs Bangladesh final marred by ugly scenes at Senwes Park
Bangladesh's maiden ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup win on Sunday was marred by reports of an ugly spat between players from the winning side and losing finalist India.
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat India Under-19 by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs AUS Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 5 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs PAK India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs ENG England Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 152 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SCO Vs ZIM Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 172 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs SA West Indies Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs JPN Nigeria Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 4 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 5 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 16 runs
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Germany Women beat Oman Women by 23 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 2 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs OMA Oman beat Nepal by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs USA Nepal beat USA by 35 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 22 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 11th, 2020, 07:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 USA vs OMA - Feb 11th, 2020, 09:15 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP vs USA - Feb 12th, 2020, 09:15 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs INDW - Feb 12th, 2020, 08:10 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 13th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW vs WIW - Feb 15th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Oscars 2020 winners list: Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho makes history; Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix win top acting honours
-
Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for Joker, addresses racism, climate change, gender inequality
-
Coronavirus epidemic reaches bleak milestone, exceeds SARS toll; over 900 killed in China since first death in Jan
-
PBL 2020: Sai Praneeth, Tai Tzu Ying lead from front as Bengaluru Raptors become first team to defend title
-
'Molested us, masturbated at us': Gargi College students say drunken men barged into campus during annual fest; to strike today
-
After Delhi Assembly polls, AAP's Sanjay Singh claims EVMs being moved in 'unauthorised manner'; shares videos on Twitter
-
Destroying patriarchal norms is the kind of political activism I want to do in my books: KR Meera
-
Mahakali: Conflict escalates as locals lose out on livelihoods; municipalities at loggerheads over revenue
-
PSB instructs officials to restrict circulation of Rs 2,000 notes, urges customers not to panic as no curbs on accepting
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Bangladesh's maiden ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup win on Sunday was marred by reports of an ugly spat between players from the winning side and losing finalist India.
The youngsters from Bangladesh scripted history at Potchefstroom with a three-wicket win over India but got carried away in their celebrations. In a video posted by South African cricketer JP Duminy, couple of Bangladesh players could be seen confronting Indian players while celebrating the win.
"Some of our bowlers were emotional and were pumped up. What happened after the game was unfortunate. I would like to congratulate India," Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali was quoted as saying at the post-match conference by news agency PTI.
The winning side players were aggressive from the start of the match as pacer Shoriful Islam was seen sledging Indian batsmen after every delivery.
Indian players also were guilty of being overly aggressive during the chase as leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was seen giving send offs to all the batsmen he dismissed.
According to few media reports, pushing and shoving also took place on the ground after the match. India captain Priyam Garg labelled the reaction of Bangladeshi players as "dirty".
"We were easy. We think it's part and parcel of the game - you win some and you lose some. But their reaction was dirty. I think it shouldn't have happened. But it's okay," Garg was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.
The exact reason for the spat is still unknown and more details are awaited.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 10, 2020 11:41:51 IST
Also See
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Bangladesh's reaction after winning the final was 'dirty', says India captain Priyam Garg
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Contrasting, yet very similar captains Priyam Garg and Akbar Ali go head-to-head in India vs Bangladesh final
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: 'Bangladesh has given a strong message to the world', Twitter reacts after Tigers clinch maiden title