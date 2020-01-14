ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Test your knowledge with this challenging quiz ahead of 13th edition of tournament
Test your cricketing knowledge with this challenging U-19 World Cup quiz ahead of the 2020 edition of tournament
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 JK Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAH Vs JHA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RLY Vs MP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs GOA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs UTT Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs HYD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs SIK Chandigarh drew with Sikkim
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs BEN Vidarbha beat Bengal by 9 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs CHH Assam drew with Chhattisgarh
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs NAM United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 15th, 2020, 10:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 16th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 17th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs OMAW - Jan 17th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW vs CHNW - Jan 17th, 2020, 08:00 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs KWTW - Jan 18th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs HYD - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs VID - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs Australia, LIVE Score, 1st ODI in Mumbai: Hosts lose four wickets in quick succession as Aussies fightback
-
At a time of nationwide protests, India's classical artists are missing a culture of dissent, and this needs fixing
-
Hobart International: Sania Mirza makes winning return to WTA circuit, enters women's doubles quarter-finals
-
Delhi High Court dismisses plea seeking to open Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, says police's responsibility to manage traffic
-
Netflix cements its place in the global entertainment industry with unprecedented 24 nominations at Oscars 2020
-
From sparring over Baazigar meme to ad parodies, AAP, BJP and Congress battle for social media eyeballs ahead of Delhi polls
-
How women shoulder the efficient running of Anganwadis — a system riddled with issues of pay, low morale
-
Philippine’s Taal volcano spews lava, ash for third consecutive day; over 30,000 evacuated from Batangas, Cavite provinces
-
CPI inflation at over 5-year high: RBI likely to be cautious before next rate cut; has a tough task ahead to balance growth, rising prices
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
The millennials will no longer be eligible to play at the U-19 World Cup 2020 as for the first time we will have the Generation Z or post-millennials taking part in the biennial tournament orgainsed by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
But before you dwell a little too much on pre-ordering a bigger cake that you might need to fit in all those candles, here's a small but mighty quiz that will not only take you back in time and refurbish your cricketing memory but hopefully add to the existing knowledge.
As many as 16 teams will be vying for the ultimate prize that is up for grabs in Youth Cricket from 17 January onwards.
Some of these Gen Z kids are so far ahead that they are already well-known names. Few of them have even managed to caught the attention of the cricketing world with their breathtaking abilities and have hit paydirts in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After the U-19 World Cup 2020, few more will emerge and graduate to senior level, but before we find who they are, take the quiz and challenge your friends.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 14, 2020 15:34:10 IST
Also See
Japan hopes to enhance reputation as cricketing nation in upcoming Under-19 World Cup
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Pakistan head coach Ejaz Ahmed confident of beating India, says his team has more passion
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Siddhesh Veer named replacement for injured all-rounder Divyansh Joshi in India squad