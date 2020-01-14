First Cricket
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Test your knowledge with this challenging quiz ahead of 13th edition of tournament

Test your cricketing knowledge with this challenging U-19 World Cup quiz ahead of the 2020 edition of tournament

Vaibhav Shah, Jan 14, 2020 15:34:10 IST

The millennials will no longer be eligible to play at the U-19 World Cup 2020 as for the first time we will have the Generation Z or post-millennials taking part in the biennial tournament orgainsed by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

But before you dwell a little too much on pre-ordering a bigger cake that you might need to fit in all those candles, here's a small but mighty quiz that will not only take you back in time and refurbish your cricketing memory but hopefully add to the existing knowledge.

As many as 16 teams will be vying for the ultimate prize that is up for grabs in Youth Cricket from 17 January onwards.

Some of these Gen Z kids are so far ahead that they are already well-known names. Few of them have even managed to caught the attention of the cricketing world with their breathtaking abilities and have hit paydirts in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After the U-19 World Cup 2020, few more will emerge and graduate to senior level, but before we find who they are, take the quiz and challenge your friends.

Updated Date: Jan 14, 2020 15:34:10 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket Quiz, ICC, ICC U-19 World Cup 2020, U-19 World Cup Quiz, Under 19 World Cup Quiz, Under-19 World Cup

