Bangladesh finally managed to clinch their first U-19 World Cup title as they beat India in the final to become the champions.

Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali held his nerves till the end to end India’s unbeaten streak of 11 matches in U-19 World Cup. Overall, there were quite a few memorable moments in the tournament and many youngsters showed a lot of promise. Let’s look at few of the records created and broken in the tournament.

Under-19 World Cup – winner in each edition:

This was the first ever major ICC tournament victory in the history of Bangladesh cricket.

Most runs by openers in an Under-19 World Cup edition:

Yashasvi Jaiswal now is at the second place in the list of Indian players scoring most runs in an edition of Under-19 World Cup, behind Shikhar Dhawan’s 505 runs in 2004. He was the only player to score 400-plus runs in the tournament. No other player even scored 300-plus runs. He is now at the second place in the list of Indian players scoring most runs in Youth ODIs, behind Vijay Zol who amassed 1386 runs.

Moreover, Jaiswal became only the third player with five fifty-plus scores in an edition of Under-19 World Cup after Brett Williams (1988) and Sarfraz Khan (2016).

Most wickets by spinners in an Under-19 World Cup edition:

Ravi Bishnoi now holds the record of taking most wickets in an Under-19 World Cup edition among Indian players. He was the highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded tournament. He took three four-fors which is now the joint most by any player in an edition of Under-19 World Cup.

Most wins against an opponent in Under-19 World Cup:

India have defeated Sri Lanka eight times in Under-19 World Cup – the most times that a team has beaten an opponent in the tournament.

Most sixes hit in Youth ODIs:

Only Unmukt Chand has now hit more sixes than Yashasvi Jaiswal in Youth ODIs.

Most 50-plus scores in Youth ODIs:

Yashasvi Jaiswal has now scored 15 fifty-plus scores in Youth ODIs which is the joint second most by any player. He became only the fourth player in the history of Under-19 World Cup with four consecutive fifty-plus scores after Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shubman Gill and Nyeem Young.

Most wickets against an opponent in Under-19 World Cup:

Shafiqullah Ghafari took 10 wickets against South Africa U19 in two matches in this tournament which is now the most by any player against an opponent in Under-19 World Cup.

Highest targets successfully chased down without losing a wicket in Under-19 World Cup:

India’s chase of 173 runs against Pakistan without losing a wicket is now the second highest in the history of Under-19 World Cup by any team without losing a wicket.

Largest victories by balls remaining in Youth ODIs:

India’s victory over Japan with 271 balls remaining is now the second largest by balls remaining in Youth ODIs.

Lowest totals in Youth ODIs:

Japan’s total of 41 against India in the tournament was the joint third lowest in the history of Youth ODIs.

More stats:

Zimbabwe’s total of 354/8 against Scotland was the highest total in the history of Youth ODI cricket without any individual scoring a century. The previous highest Youth ODI total without a century was Pakistan’s 341/8 against South Africa last year.

Australia’s Liam Scott became the first concussion substitute in U19 World Cup history as he replaced Corey Kelly against India in the tournament.

India U19 also became the first team to win 200-plus Youth ODIs during the Under-19 World Cup, 2019/20.

Shafiqullah Ghafari became the first player in the history of Youth ODI Cricket to bag five-wicket hauls in consecutive matches.

