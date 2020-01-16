ICC U-19 World Cup 2020, stats preview: Highest team totals, most number of titles, highest partnerships and other key numbers
As we head into the the 13th edition of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, let's look at the history of the tournament with the help of numbers
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
The 13th edition of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup will be held in South Africa and 16 teams are participating in it. It will be the second time South Africa will be hosting the tournament. India are defending champions. They are in good form heading into the tournament as they have won the joint most number of Youth ODIs along with Bangladesh in the last 12 months. It will be intriguing to see how they will perform. Also, a lot will be at stake for the teams and players, as this tournament helps players to make a transition into country’s senior team.
Let’s look at the history of the tournament with the help of numbers.
565 matches have been played since the beginning of U-19 World Cup and India have won it four times which is the most by any team. In fact, they have won more matches (58) in the tournament than any other team and their win percentage (76.31) is also the highest in the history of Under-19 World Cup.
Under-19 World Cup – winner in each edition:
Australia hold the record of registering most 300-plus totals in the history of the tournament. They have done it on 10 different occasions. They also hold the record of posting the highest total in the tournament.
Highest totals:
Scotland hold the record of registering the lowest total of the tournament while PNG hold the record of getting bowled out under 100 runs for the most number of times in the tournament – 15.
Lowest totals:
Eoin Morgan – the current England LOI skipper is the only player to have scored 600-plus runs in U-19 World Cup so far.
Most runs:
No player has ever scored a double century in the history of U-19 World Cup. Sri Lanka’s Hasith Boyagoda scored 191 runs against Kenya at Lincoln in 2018 and it is the highest individual score in the history of the tournament.
Highest individual scores:
Shikhar Dhawan holds the record of scoring most runs in a single edition of the tournament. In fact, he is the only player to have scored 500-plus runs in the single edition of the tournament.
Most runs in a tournament:
Moises Henriques and Greg Thompson are the proud owner of the following record.
Most wickets:
Bangladesh’s Enamul Haque Jr. is the only player to have taken 20-plus wickets in a single edition of the tournament.
Most wickets in a tournament:
Darren Berry holds the record of taking most catches (23) as a keeper while Mahesh Chhetri holds the record of affecting most stumpings (18) in the history of the tournament.
Most wicket-keeping dismissals:
Sarfraz Khan holds the record of taking most catches in the history of Under-19 World Cup among fielders.
Most catches:
Dan Lawrence and Jack Burnham’s pair is the only pair to have put together 300-plus runs stand in the history of the tournament. They achieved the feat against Fiji at Chattogram in 2016.
Highest partnerships by runs:
No player has played more matches in the U-19 World history than Nepal’s Kanishka Chaugai.
Most matches played by players:
Updated Date:
Jan 16, 2020 16:57:31 IST
