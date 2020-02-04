Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena guided India to a comfortable ten wickets win over Pakistan in the ICC U19 World Cup semifinal at Senwes Park on Tuesday and progressed to the final of the tournament.

Chasing 173, Indian openers Jaiswal and Saxena played cautiously and stitched an unbeaten partnership of 176 runs.

The duo built the highest opening partnership in the tournament's history. Jaiswal, the left-handed batsman, scored his maiden century of the tournament as he amassed unbeaten 105 runs studded with eight fours and four sixes.

Saxena scored 59* off 99 balls including six fours. India chased down the total in 35.2 overs. This is the first time in the history of the U19 World Cup that a team won a knockout match by ten wickets.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat. Opener Haider Ali and skipper Rohail Nazir's half-centuries guided the side to a respectable total of 172. Ali played a knock of 56 runs while Nazir accumulated 62 runs including six boundaries.

Pakistan did not have a good start as they lost Mohammad Hurair (4) in the second over. Fahad Munir, came to bat at number three, failed to score a single run and was departed by Ravi Bishnoi on a duck in ninth over.

Apart from Ali and Nazir, Mohammad Haris was the only batsman to score runs in double digits. He played an innings of 21 runs off 15 balls. Indian bowlers showed a spirited performance as they bowled out arch-rival in 43.1 overs.

Pacers Kartik Tyagi and Sushant Mishra bagged two and three wickets respectively. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi clinched two scalps and conceded 46 runs in his ten overs.

Twitterati celebrated the young guns' victory over their arch-rivals to reach the summit clash:

The next-level Boys in Blue

Some serious swag this from Yashasvi Jaiswal. These Under 19 boys are something else. One-sided. #INDU19VSPAKU19 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 4, 2020

A well scripted victory!

Comprehensive victory for India over Pakistan in #U19CWC - the difference in class was apparent. Or perhaps Pakistan peaked too early - against Afghanistan. India had better plans and better personnel today #INDvPAK — Hemant (@hemantbuch) February 4, 2020

First of many Jaiswal tons?

I think we’ve seen something very special today in Yashasvi Jaiswal. First time for me watching him live. A young guy who can pace his innings to the teams needs. He understands batsmanship. First ICCU19CWC. pic.twitter.com/1PacjWbZl2 — Ian bishop (@irbishi) February 4, 2020

Relive the moment here!

Mindblowing feat!

India's feats today Their 11th consecutive win in U19 WC matches (equaling their own world record). Their 6th consecutive win in WC Semi Finals. 16 wins in 17 matches since U19 WC 2016. 19th successful chase in last 20 attempts in U19 ODIs. #FutureStars #U19CWC — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 4, 2020

Yes, in that order!

Words of praise!

Can a Victory be sweeter than this? Yashasvi Jaiswal & Divyaansh Saxena, take a bow you two. What a show! The young boys make India so proud today. Congratulations Priyam Garg and #TeamIndia U-19. Just a step away from the #U19CWC @BCCI @ICC #INDvsPAK #yashasvijaiswal pic.twitter.com/wcWckWHK0J — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) February 4, 2020





With inputs from ANI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.