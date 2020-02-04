First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 5th T20I Feb 02, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 runs
IND in NZ | 4th T20I Jan 31, 2020
NZ vs IND
India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
IND in NZ Feb 05, 2020
NZ vs IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
ICC CWC League 2 Feb 05, 2020
NEP vs OMA
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: 'Some serious swag from Yashasvi Jaiswal', Twitterati celebrate India's win over Pakistan to enter final

Chasing 173, Indian openers Jaiswal and Saxena played cautiously and stitched an unbeaten partnership of 176 runs. The duo built the highest opening partnership of the tournament's history

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 04, 2020 21:49:01 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena guided India to a comfortable ten wickets win over Pakistan in the ICC U19 World Cup semifinal at Senwes Park on Tuesday and progressed to the final of the tournament.

Chasing 173, Indian openers Jaiswal and Saxena played cautiously and stitched an unbeaten partnership of 176 runs.
The duo built the highest opening partnership in the tournament's history. Jaiswal, the left-handed batsman, scored his maiden century of the tournament as he amassed unbeaten 105 runs studded with eight fours and four sixes.

Saxena scored 59* off 99 balls including six fours. India chased down the total in 35.2 overs. This is the first time in the history of the U19 World Cup that a team won a knockout match by ten wickets.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat. Opener Haider Ali and skipper Rohail Nazir's half-centuries guided the side to a respectable total of 172. Ali played a knock of 56 runs while Nazir accumulated 62 runs including six boundaries.

Pakistan did not have a good start as they lost Mohammad Hurair (4) in the second over. Fahad Munir, came to bat at number three, failed to score a single run and was departed by Ravi Bishnoi on a duck in ninth over.

Apart from Ali and Nazir, Mohammad Haris was the only batsman to score runs in double digits. He played an innings of 21 runs off 15 balls. Indian bowlers showed a spirited performance as they bowled out arch-rival in 43.1 overs.

Pacers Kartik Tyagi and Sushant Mishra bagged two and three wickets respectively. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi clinched two scalps and conceded 46 runs in his ten overs.

Twitterati celebrated the young guns' victory over their arch-rivals to reach the summit clash:

The next-level Boys in Blue

A well scripted victory!

First of many Jaiswal tons?

Relive the moment here!

Mindblowing feat!

Yes, in that order!

Words of praise!



With inputs from ANI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2020 21:49:01 IST

Tags : Divyaansh Saxena, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, India U-19, India U-19 Cricket, India U-19 Cricket Team, India U-19 Vs Pakistan U-19, Kartik Tyagi, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
6 New Zealand 7328 244
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all