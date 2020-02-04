ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: 'Some serious swag from Yashasvi Jaiswal', Twitterati celebrate India's win over Pakistan to enter final
Chasing 173, Indian openers Jaiswal and Saxena played cautiously and stitched an unbeaten partnership of 176 runs. The duo built the highest opening partnership of the tournament's history
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena guided India to a comfortable ten wickets win over Pakistan in the ICC U19 World Cup semifinal at Senwes Park on Tuesday and progressed to the final of the tournament.
Chasing 173, Indian openers Jaiswal and Saxena played cautiously and stitched an unbeaten partnership of 176 runs.
The duo built the highest opening partnership in the tournament's history. Jaiswal, the left-handed batsman, scored his maiden century of the tournament as he amassed unbeaten 105 runs studded with eight fours and four sixes.
Saxena scored 59* off 99 balls including six fours. India chased down the total in 35.2 overs. This is the first time in the history of the U19 World Cup that a team won a knockout match by ten wickets.
Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat. Opener Haider Ali and skipper Rohail Nazir's half-centuries guided the side to a respectable total of 172. Ali played a knock of 56 runs while Nazir accumulated 62 runs including six boundaries.
Pakistan did not have a good start as they lost Mohammad Hurair (4) in the second over. Fahad Munir, came to bat at number three, failed to score a single run and was departed by Ravi Bishnoi on a duck in ninth over.
Apart from Ali and Nazir, Mohammad Haris was the only batsman to score runs in double digits. He played an innings of 21 runs off 15 balls. Indian bowlers showed a spirited performance as they bowled out arch-rival in 43.1 overs.
Pacers Kartik Tyagi and Sushant Mishra bagged two and three wickets respectively. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi clinched two scalps and conceded 46 runs in his ten overs.
Twitterati celebrated the young guns' victory over their arch-rivals to reach the summit clash:
The next-level Boys in Blue
A well scripted victory!
First of many Jaiswal tons?
Relive the moment here!
Mindblowing feat!
Yes, in that order!
Words of praise!
With inputs from ANI
Updated Date:
Feb 04, 2020 21:49:01 IST
