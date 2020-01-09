ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Schedule, squads, venues and all you need to know about the mega event
With their preparations in full flow, Priyam Garg-led India will begin their daunting task of defending the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup title when the 16-team tournament gets underway in South Africa on 17 January.
With their preparations in full flow, Priyam Garg-led India will begin their daunting task of defending the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup title when the 16-team tournament gets underway in South Africa on 17 January.
Four groups have divided all the 16 teams, with India in Group A along with Sri Lanka, New Zealand and debutants Japan. The other tournament debutants are Nigeria, who are in Group B with Australia, England and West Indies.
Priyam Garg will lead the India U-19 side in South Africa. Getty images
The top two teams in each group will advance to the Super League, beginning with the quarter-finals while the bottom two teams progress to the Plate League.
In 2018, it was Manjot Kalra’s unbeaten century that propelled Prithvi Shaw and Co to global triumph with an eight-wicket victory over Australia in the final in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.
The latest edition of the tournament begins on 17 January and runs till 9 February.
With the start of tournament inching closer, here are all the details, beginning with groups and fixtures:
Groups:
Group A: India, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Japan
Group B: Australia, England, West Indies, Nigeria
Group C: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Scotland
Group D: South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada, United Arab Emirates. (UAE)
Following is the full schedule of the tournament (All times IST):
17 January
South Africa vs Afghanistan, Group D at De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberly– 1:30 pm
18 January
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Group C at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom –1:30 pm
New Zealand vs Japan, Group A at Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom –1:30 pm
UAE vs Canada, Group D at Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein –1:30 pm
Australia vs West Indies, Group B at De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley –1:30 pm
19 January
Pakistan vs Scotland, Group C at Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom –1:30 pm
India vs Sri Lanka, Group A at Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein –1:30 pm
20 January
England vs West Indies, Group B at De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley –1:30 pm
Australia vs Nigeria, Group B at Country Club B Field, Kimberley –1:30 pm
21 January
Bangladesh vs Scotland, Group C at Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom –1:30 pm
India vs Japan, Group A at Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein –1:30 pm
22 January
Afghanistan vs UAE, Group D at Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom –1:30 pm
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Group C at Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom –1:30 pm
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Group A at Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein –1:30 pm.
23 January
Australia vs England, Group B at De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley –1:30 pm.
West Indies vs Nigeria, Group B at Country Club B Field, Kimberley –1:30 pm.
24 January
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Group C at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom –1:30 pm.
Afghanistan vs Canada, Group D at Ibbies Oval, Potchefstroom –1:30 pm.
India vs New Zealand, Group A at Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein –1:30 pm.
25 January
Sri Lanka vs Japan, Group A at Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom –1:30 pm.
Zimbabwe vs Scotland, Group C at Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom –1:30 pm.
South Africa vs UAE, Group D at Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein –1:30 pm.
England vs Nigeria, Group B at De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley –1:30 pm.
27 January
Plate League quarter-final 1 at North-West University No 2 Ground, Potchefstroom –1:30 pm.
Plate League quarter-final 2 at Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom –1:30 pm.
28 January
Super League quarter-final 1 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom –1:30 pm.
Plate League quarter-final 3 at North-West University No 2 Ground, Potchefstroom –1:30 pm.
Plate League quarter-final 4 at Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom –1:30 pm.
29 January
Super League quarter-final 2 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni –1:30 pm.
30 January
Plate Playoff semi-final 1 at Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom –1:30 pm.
Plate Playoff semi-final 2 at North-West University No 2 Ground, Potchefstroom –1:30 pm.
Plate semi-final 1 at Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom –1:30 pm.
Super League quarter-final 3 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom –1:30 pm.
31 January
Super League quarter-final 4 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni –1:30 pm.
Plate semi-final 2 at Diamond Oval, Kimberley –1:30 pm.
1 February
13th place playoff at Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom –1:30 pm.
15th place playoff 3 at North-West University No 2 Ground, Potchefstroom –1:30 pm.
5th place playoff semi-final 1 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom –1:30 pm.
2 February
5th place playoff semi-final 2 at Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom –1:30 pm.
11th place playoff at Diamond Oval, Kimberley –1:30 pm.
3 February
Plate final at Willowmoore Park, Benoni –1:30 pm.
4 February
Super League semi-final 1 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni –1:30 pm.
5 February
7th place playoff at Willowmoore Park, Benoni –1:30 pm.
6 February
Super League semi-final 2 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom –1:30 pm.
7 February
5th place playoff at Willowmoore Park, Benoni –1:30 pm.
8 February
3rd place playoff at Willowmoore Park, Benoni –1:30 pm.
9 February
The Final at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom –1:30 pm.
Squads
India: Priyam Garg (Captain), Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Joshi, Shashwat Rawat, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, Kumar Kushagra.
Japan: Marcus Thurgate (Captain), Max Clements, Neel Date, Tushar Chaturvedi, Kento Ota-Dobell, Sora Ichiki, Ishaan Fartyal,Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Shu Noguchi, Yugandhar Retharekar, Reiji Suto, Debashish Sahoo, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ashley Thurgate.
New Zealand: Jesse Tashkoff (Captain), Kristian Clarke, Adithya Ashok, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, Simon Keene, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, David Hancock, Rhys Mariu, William O’Rourke, Ben Pomare, Quinn Sunde, Oliver White, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall.
Sri Lanka: Nipun Dananjaya (Captain), Sonal Dinusha, Ashian Daniel, Thaveesha Kahaduwaarachchi, Kamil Mishara, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Navod Paranavithana, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindu Rasantha, Mohammed Shamaaz, Amshi de Silva, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Chamindu Wijesinghe.
England: George Balderson (Captain), Ben Charlesworth, Tom Clark, Kasey Aldridge, Jordan Cox, Scott Currie, Blake Cullen, Harry Duke, Joey Evison, Lewis Goldsworthy, Jack Haynes, Dan Mousley, George Hill, Sam Young, Hamidullah Qadri.
Canada: Ashtan Deosammy (Captain), Benjamin Calitz, Harmandeep Singh Bedi, Arshdeep Dhaliwal, Rishiv Joshi, Gurjot Gosal, Muhammad Kamal, Akhil Kumar, Nicholas Manohar, Randhir Sandhu, Eshan Sensarma, Raqib Shamsudeen, Ayush Verma, Udaybir Walia, Mihir Patel.
Australia: Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Oliver Davies, Mackenzie Harvey, Corey Kelly, Liam Marshall, Lachlan Hearne, Todd Murphy, Patrick Rowe, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Bradley Simpson, Connor Sully, Matthew Willans.
Afghanistan: Farhan Zakhil (Captain), Sediqullah Atal, Noor Ahmad, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Fazal Haque, Imran Mir, Jamshid Miralikhil, Abid Mohammadi, Ishaq Mohammadi, Asif Musazai, Abdul Rahman, Abidullah Taniwal, Rahmanullah Zadran, Zohaib Zamankhil, Ibrahim Zadran.
Bangladesh: Akbar Ali (Captain), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Towhid Hridoy, Avishek Das, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan,Rakibul Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Murad, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Shahin.
Nigeria: Sylvester Okpe (Captain), Rasheed Abolarin, Peter Aho,Mohameed Taiwo, Shehu Audu, Oche Boniface Isaac Danladi, Miracle Akhigbe, Miracle Ikaige, Akhere Isesele, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Samuel Mba, Olayinka Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe, Ifeanyichukwu Uboh.
Pakistan: Rohail Nazir (Captain), Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Abbas Afridi, Aamir Ali, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Haris, Fahad Munir, Mohammad Huraira, Tahir Hussain, Arish Ali Khan, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Amir Khan, Mohammad Shehzad, Mohammad Wasim.
Scotland: Angus Guy (Captain), Jamie Cairns, Jasper Davidson, Daniel Cairns, Ben Davidson, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Callum Grant, Rory Hanley, Tom Mackintosh, Durness Mackay-Champion, Euan McBeth, Liam Naylor, Uzzair Shah, Kess Sajjad, Charlie Pee.
South Africa: Bryce Parsons (Captain), Luke Beaufort, Khanya Cotani, Jonathan Bird, Merrick Brett, Gerald Coetzee, Tyrese Karelse, Mondli Khumalo, Achille Cloete, Jack Lees, Andrew Louw, Levert Manje, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheku Moletsane, Tiaan van Vuuren.
UAE: Aryan Lakra (Captain), Chathiyan Dashan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Vriitya Aravind, Jonathan Figy, Osama Hassan, Rishabh Mukherjee, Ali Naseer, Palaniapan Meiyappan, Wasi Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Kai Smith, Akasha Tahir, Ansh Tandon.
West Indies: Kimani Melius (Captain), Daniel Beckford, Kelvon Anderson, Joshua James, Matthew Forde, Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julien, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Kirk McKenzie, Antonio Morris, Ashmead Nedd, Matthew Patrick, Jayden Seales, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds.
Zimbabwe: Dion Myers (Captain), Wesley Madhevere, Emmanuel Bawa, Gareth Chirawu, Priviledge Chesa, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Dylan Grant, Brandon James, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Luke Oldknow, Samuel Ruwisi, Dane Schadendorf, Milton Shumba, Taurayi Tugwete.
Updated Date:
Jan 09, 2020 11:27:05 IST
