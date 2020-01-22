ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: New Zealand eliminate Sri Lanka with three-wicket win; Afghanistan into quarter-finals
Chasing 243, New Zealand needed six runs off the final two balls and number nine Kristian Clarke pulled off a memorable win with a six over deep midwicket, sending his team to the quarter-finals
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs SL New Zealand Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs ZIM Pakistan Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 38 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs UAE Afghanistan Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 160 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs CAN South Africa Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 150 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs JAPU India Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SCO Bangladesh Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs NIGU Australia Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 71 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs SL India Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 90 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs SCO Pakistan Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs JAPU Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 9 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUS Vs CAN Australia Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SCO Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 126 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 JAPU Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 253 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BAN Vs NZ New Zealand Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 IND Vs ZIM India Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 23 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 PAK Vs SL Pakistan Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AFG Vs ENG Afghanistan Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 21 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SA Vs NIGU South Africa Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 8 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW Vs OMAW Oman Women beat Kuwait Women by 3 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW Vs KWTW Kuwait Women beat Qatar Women by 7 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW Vs OMAW Oman Women beat Qatar Women by 61 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW Vs OMAW Kuwait Women beat Oman Women by 8 wickets
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 7 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Match Abandoned
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 36 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by an innings and 53 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 24th, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 24th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK vs BAN - Jan 24th, 2020, 02:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS vs ENG - Jan 23rd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI vs NIGU - Jan 23rd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK vs BAN - Jan 24th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG vs CAN - Jan 24th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
At Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan, how a homemaker's call to resist CAA-NRC blossomed into a protest
-
Ahead of Delhi polls, AAP focuses on achievements in education sector, stumps rivals with silence on national issues
-
Immorality of protesting lawyers: Role of advocates in hampering judicial productivity should be recognised and remedied
-
Australian Open 2020: Sania Mirza back to 'special' place where it all started, with new challenge
-
Monkey business at the Zee Jaipur Literature Festival 2020: An exceptionally handy guide to the 13th edition
-
What Did Jack Do?: David Lynch's transcendent short film on Netflix features a talking monkey...and a love song
-
A Jimi Hendrix experience in London: On the musician's trail in city he thought of as 'home'
-
Republicans block subpoenas for new proof as US Senate debates norms of trial on Day One; moderates force last-minute reversal in pro-Trump rules
-
GAIL to invest over Rs 45,000 cr to create infra for gas-based economy; to set up 400 CNG stations in next 3-5 years
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Bloemfontein: New Zealand knocked Sri Lanka out of the U-19 World Cup with a three-wicket win while Afghanistan joined them in the quarter-finals following a 160-run victory over United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.
Chasing 243, New Zealand needed six runs off the final two balls and number nine Kristian Clarke pulled off a memorable win with a six over deep midwicket, sending his team to the quarter-finals. Sri Lanka had posted 242 for nine.
Afghanistan too advanced to the next stage with their second win in as many games. They were too good for the UAE, bowling them out for 105 after scoring 265 for six.
Ibrahim Zadran (87) top-scored with the bat while leggie Shafiqullah Ghafari picked up a five-wicket haul.
Pakistan were stretched by Zimbabwe but they managed to eke out a 38-run win in Potchefstroom. Mohammad Haris (81) top-scored as Pakistan put up 294 for nine. Zimbabwe fought hard courtesy Milton Shumba (58) and Wesley Madhevere (53) but faltered towards the end to be 256 all out.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 23, 2020 00:02:44 IST
Also See
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Defending champions India face debutants Japan after winning start against Sri Lanka
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020, Tournament Preview: Defending champions India start favourites; underdogs Bangladesh likely to spring a surprise
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Leg-spinner Shafiqullah Ghaffari scalps six as Afghanistan shock South Africa by seven wickets