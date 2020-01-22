First Cricket
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: New Zealand eliminate Sri Lanka with three-wicket win; Afghanistan into quarter-finals

Chasing 243, New Zealand needed six runs off the final two balls and number nine Kristian Clarke pulled off a memorable win with a six over deep midwicket, sending his team to the quarter-finals

Press Trust of India, Jan 23, 2020 00:02:44 IST

Bloemfontein: New Zealand knocked Sri Lanka out of the U-19 World Cup with a three-wicket win while Afghanistan joined them in the quarter-finals following a 160-run victory over United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

Chasing 243, New Zealand needed six runs off the final two balls and number nine Kristian Clarke pulled off a memorable win with a six over deep midwicket, sending his team to the quarter-finals. Sri Lanka had posted 242 for nine.

Afghanistan too advanced to the next stage with their second win in as many games. They were too good for the UAE, bowling them out for 105 after scoring 265 for six.

Ibrahim Zadran (87) top-scored with the bat while leggie Shafiqullah Ghafari picked up a five-wicket haul.

Pakistan were stretched by Zimbabwe but they managed to eke out a 38-run win in Potchefstroom. Mohammad Haris (81) top-scored as Pakistan put up 294 for nine. Zimbabwe fought hard courtesy Milton Shumba (58) and Wesley Madhevere (53) but faltered towards the end to be 256 all out.

Updated Date: Jan 23, 2020 00:02:44 IST

Tags : Cricket, Ibrahim Zadran, ICC U-19 World Cup 2020, Kristian Clarke, Milton Shumba, Mohammad Haris, Shafiqullah Ghafari, SportsTracker, U-19 World Cup, Wesley Madhevere

