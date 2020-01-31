ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Mohammad Huraira, bowlers power Pakistan to win over Afghanistan, set up semi-final clash against India
Afghanistan fought hard after posting 189 but just did not have enough runs on the board. Huraira, playing his first game of the tournament, struck a match-winning knock in the fourth quarterfinal.
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs PAK Pakistan Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs ZIM England Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 75 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SA Bangladesh Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 104 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs SCO Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 97 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 JPN Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 182 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NZ New Zealand Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs AUS India Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 74 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs SCO Scotland Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs CAN Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 95 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs JPN England Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs NIG Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 233 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs NIG England Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs UAE South Africa Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 23 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs SCO Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs JPN Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs CAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs NZ India Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 44 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NIGU West Indies Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 246 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs ENG Australia Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs SL New Zealand Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs ZIM Pakistan Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 38 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs UAE Afghanistan Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 160 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs CAN South Africa Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 150 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW Vs INDW India Women beat England Women by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 8 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Zimbabwe drew with Sri Lanka
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 2nd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 4th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 5th, 2020, 07:30 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs ENGW - Feb 1st, 2020, 08:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 2nd, 2020, 08:30 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs INDW - Feb 2nd, 2020, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE vs CAN - Feb 1st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG vs JPN - Feb 1st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI vs SA - Feb 1st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SCO vs ZIM - Feb 2nd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Underage girls for sale in Hyderabad: First as a bride, then a sex slave as part of 'contract marriage' racket in city
-
Economic Survey 2020: Growth projection of 6-6.5% looks reasonable in current scenario; effort should be there to garner revenue on tax front
-
Naga Peace Accord: Centre misleading people, claims senior NSCN-IM leader as differences remain three months after deadline
-
Australian Open 2020: Dominic Thiem overcomes Alexander Zverev challenge to set up summit clash against Novak Djokovic
-
Delhi election: Despite AAP's lofty claims to lifting quality of education, over a lakh students 'misled', left behind
-
Coronavirus hits global economy as fears grow that impact on China's markets will have ripple effect; Asia stocks, tourism worst-affected
-
Parasite movie review: Bong Joon-ho delivers a biting satirical thriller about class warfare and social inequality
-
In his new book, TM Krishna explores how caste oppression invisibilised India's mridangam-makers
-
In Bhutan, misinformation, lack of funds pose major hurdles in move towards electric vehicles
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10645
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Benoni (South Africa): A half-century from opener Mohammad Huraira on debut and a fine bowling performance powered Pakistan to a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Friday, setting up an exciting semifinal against arch-rivals India.
Afghanistan fought hard after posting 189 but just did not have enough runs on the board. Huraira, playing his first game of the tournament, struck a match-winning knock in the fourth quarterfinal.
Qasim Akram (25 not out off 41 balls)and Mohammad Haris (29 not out off 43) saw the team through in just 41.1 overs.
Tahir Hussain (1/28 in 10 overs), Fahad Munir (2/29 in 7) and Mohammad Amir Khan (3/58 in 10) were the pick of the Pakistan bowlers.
Defending champions India and Pakistan play their semifinal in Potchefstroom on 4 February. India had beaten Australia in their quarterfinal match.
Talking about the team's performance, Pakistan captain Rohail Nazir said: "We dropped 2-3 early catches and had we held on, we could have restricted them to a lesser total. The spinners bowled really well in the middle overs and bowled them out for 190. The wicket was turning a bit and our plan was to rotate strike. The opening partnership was good and we played sensibly in the middle overs."
On the India game, he added: "It is another game. India is a good side and we need to play good cricket. The crowd really motivated us, appreciated us and I hope they turn up for the semifinal and cheer for us."
Afghanistan captain Farhan Zakhil said 189 was defendable.
"The wicket was good and our batsmen did not take responsibility. They bowled well and created the chances. 190 was a par score for our bowlers. We expected our fast bowlers to provide early wickets and they were not able to do that," said Zakhil.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 31, 2020 21:23:24 IST
Also See
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Defending champions India face debutants Japan after winning start against Sri Lanka
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk to return home after monkey scratches his face at nature reserve
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Leg-spinner Shafiqullah Ghaffari scalps six as Afghanistan shock South Africa by seven wickets