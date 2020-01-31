First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 4th T20I Jan 31, 2020
NZ vs IND
India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
IND in NZ | 3rd T20I Jan 29, 2020
NZ vs IND
India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
IND in NZ Feb 02, 2020
NZ vs IND
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
ENG in SA Feb 04, 2020
SA vs ENG
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Mohammad Huraira, bowlers power Pakistan to win over Afghanistan, set up semi-final clash against India

Afghanistan fought hard after posting 189 but just did not have enough runs on the board. Huraira, playing his first game of the tournament, struck a match-winning knock in the fourth quarterfinal.

Press Trust of India, Jan 31, 2020 21:23:24 IST

Benoni (South Africa): A half-century from opener Mohammad Huraira on debut and a fine bowling performance powered Pakistan to a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Friday, setting up an exciting semifinal against arch-rivals India.

Afghanistan fought hard after posting 189 but just did not have enough runs on the board. Huraira, playing his first game of the tournament, struck a match-winning knock in the fourth quarterfinal.

Qasim Akram (25 not out off 41 balls)and Mohammad Haris (29 not out off 43) saw the team through in just 41.1 overs.

Tahir Hussain (1/28 in 10 overs), Fahad Munir (2/29 in 7) and Mohammad Amir Khan (3/58 in 10) were the pick of the Pakistan bowlers.

Defending champions India and Pakistan play their semifinal in Potchefstroom on 4 February. India had beaten Australia in their quarterfinal match.

Talking about the team's performance, Pakistan captain Rohail Nazir said: "We dropped 2-3 early catches and had we held on, we could have restricted them to a lesser total. The spinners bowled really well in the middle overs and bowled them out for 190. The wicket was turning a bit and our plan was to rotate strike. The opening partnership was good and we played sensibly in the middle overs."

On the India game, he added: "It is another game. India is a good side and we need to play good cricket. The crowd really motivated us, appreciated us and I hope they turn up for the semifinal and cheer for us."

Afghanistan captain Farhan Zakhil said 189 was defendable.

"The wicket was good and our batsmen did not take responsibility. They bowled well and created the chances. 190 was a par score for our bowlers. We expected our fast bowlers to provide early wickets and they were not able to do that," said Zakhil.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2020 21:23:24 IST

Tags : Afghanistan U-19 Team, Cricket, Fahad Munir, ICC U-19 World Cup 2020, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Huraira, Pakistan U-19 Team, Qasim Akram

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all