First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 3rd T20I Jan 10, 2020
IND vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
IRE in WI | 2nd ODI Jan 09, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
AUS in IND Jan 14, 2020
IND vs AUS
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IRE in WI Jan 15, 2020
WI vs IRE
National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Makhaya Ntini warns teams to be wary of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Tyagi, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa pace great Makhaya Ntini is absolutely floored by the mindset of the India U-19 team which he feels is on par with their illustrious senior counterparts.

Press Trust of India, Jan 12, 2020 19:02:06 IST

Cape Town: South Africa pace great Makhaya Ntini is absolutely "floored" by the mindset of the India U-19 team which he feels is on par with their illustrious senior counterparts.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Makhaya Ntini warns teams to be wary of Indias Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Tyagi, Ravi Bishnoi

File image of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Getty Images

Ntini has singled out new IPL entrants Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi and Akash Tyagi as players to watch out for during the three-week long tournament beginning on Friday in South Africa.

"In terms of other nations, I've watched the India team in training and I look at those young fellows and how well they conduct themselves – it's almost like they are in the tournament already and their tournament mindset has already kicked in," Ntini told ICC's official website.

The 42-year-old Ntini, who has 390 Tests and 266 ODI wickets, has been amazed by the work ethic of a team mentored by none other than Rahul Dravid.

"It was one of the greatest things seeing those youngsters training and putting themselves together. They were playing the game so well, and it was almost like I was watching the Indian senior team as they looked very slick."

He feels left-handed batsman Jaiswal or fast bowler Tyagi looked like players who have already been groomed to play for India.

"I think the thing with the whole Indian squad is that they have already been part of the Indian system - they have certain players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh who are set to play in the IPL. They have already been groomed to represent India as a nation when they grow older.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 12, 2020 19:02:06 IST

Tags : Akash Tyagi, Cricket, ICC U-19 World Cup 2020, India U-19 Cricket Team, Indian Cricket, Makhaya Ntini, Ravi Bishnoi, South Africa Cricket, South Africa Cricket Team, Yashashvi Jaiswal

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all