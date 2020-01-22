First Cricket
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: India's Dhruv Jurel, Japan's Kento Dobell celebrate birthday together after defending champions rout debutants

After the match, India's wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel and Japan's Kento Dobell celebrated their birthday together with rest of the teammates.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 22, 2020 10:55:18 IST

The match between India and Japan at the U-19 Cricket World Cup didn't quite sparkle because of the difference in quality, but there was a heart-warming moment post the match which showed the best of sporting spirit.

After the match, India's wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel and Japan's Kento Dobell celebrated their birthday together with rest of the teammates.

The video put out by Cricket World Cup Twitter handle showed both Jurel and Dobell cutting the cake together and later getting their faces smashed with cake by their teammates.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to field first. The bowlers made might work of the Japan as they dismissed them for mere 41 runs in 22.5 overs. Sho Noguchi and Dobell were the top run-getters for their team, each scoring seven runs. In fact, most number of runs during Japan's innings came in extras – 19, which included 12 wides bowled by the Indian bowlers.

India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets in his eight overs and giving away just five runs. Seamer Kartik Tyagi took three wickets while Akash Singh was responsible for two dismissals.

India then took just 29 balls to chase down the target without losing any wickets.

Updated Date: Jan 22, 2020 10:55:18 IST

Tags : Akash Singh, Cricket, Dhruv Jurel, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, India U-19 Cricket Team, Japa U-19 Cricket Team, Japan, Kartik Tyagi, Kento Dobell, Ravi Bishnoi, Sho Noguchi

