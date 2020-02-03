ICC U-19 World Cup 2020, India vs Pakistan: All the previous clashes between arch-rivals and standout performers
Here's a look at all the previous clashes between India and Pakistan in the Under-19 World Cup along with the standout performers from those.
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SCO Vs ZIM Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 172 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs SA West Indies Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs JPN Nigeria Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs PAK Pakistan Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs ZIM England Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 75 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SA Bangladesh Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 104 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs SCO Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 97 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 JPN Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 182 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NZ New Zealand Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs AUS India Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 74 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs SCO Scotland Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs CAN Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 95 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs JPN England Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs NIG Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 233 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs NIG England Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs UAE South Africa Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 23 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs SCO Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs JPN Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW Australia Women beat India Women by 4 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 9 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs ENGW England Women tied with Australia Women (England Women win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW Vs INDW India Women beat England Women by 5 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Zimbabwe drew with Sri Lanka
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 4th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 5th, 2020, 07:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP vs OMA - Feb 5th, 2020, 09:45 AM IST
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW vs GERW - Feb 4th, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW vs GERW - Feb 5th, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 6th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND vs PAK - Feb 4th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA vs AFG - Feb 5th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ vs BAN - Feb 6th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI vs AUS - Feb 7th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Both Houses of Parliament hit by anti-CAA protests; Opposition MPs walk out of LS as BJP's Parvesh Verma moves Motion of Thanks
-
Purvanchali community holds key to AAP's success in Delhi polls, but BJP's latest surge will worry Kejriwal and Co
-
BoJack Horseman season 6 bows out with two weddings, an (almost) funeral, and a poignant farewell
-
Budget 2020: Farmers will now reap what the govt did not sow; agri distress to continue
-
Coronavirus epidemic: Toll rises to 360 in China, confirmed cases surge to nearly 17,200; Wuhan sets up makeshift hospital in 10 days
-
Delhi High Court reserves judgment on Centre's plea against stay on execution of 2012 gangrape convicts
-
Australian Open 2020: With hard-fought victory over Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic shows what he does best
-
Out of Line and Offline: Personal meets political in Pawan Dhall's book about people outside mainstream Indian queer narrative
-
Hyderabad exhibition shows a bygone Kashmir and its people, as captured through RC Mehta's lens
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12436
|265
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7328
|244
Having clinched a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the quarter-finals of the 2020 Under-19 World Cup, Pakistan set up a high-profile semi-final clash against arch-rivals India, who had earlier defeated Australia by 44 runs in the last eight.
The stakes couldn’t have been higher — not only because a ticket to the finale is on the line or the fierce rivalry between the two Asian giants, but also given the red-hot form the sides are in. Both sides haven’t lost any match so far.
Prior to the quarter-finals, India registered comprehensive victories against Sri Lanka (by 90 runs), Japan (by 10 wickets) and a testing win against New Zealand by 44 runs by virtue of the DLS method. Pakistan, on the other hand, were equally impressive and notched up triumphs against Scotland (by 7 wickets) and Zimbabwe (by 38 runs), before their match against Bangladesh was washed out.
So far, the standout performer for India has been Ravi Bishnoi. The leg-spinner has been India’s go-to bowler in the World Cup with 11 wickets from 4 matches, at an average of 9.54. Left-handed Yashasvi Jaiswal has looked promising in the batting department, with 207 runs in four outings and three fifties to his name.
Meanwhile, for Pakistan, the star performer has been pacer Abbas Afridi, who has nine wickets to his name from four matches.
Previously, the Indian colts have squared off against their Pakistani counterparts in nine editions of the U-19 World Cup (1988, 1998, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018). However, Pakistan have the upper hand in this rivalry, having won five times as opposed to India’s four.
Senior side or junior, India vs Pakistan is one of the fiercest rivalries on the cricketing field. So, here we take a look at all of their previous clashes along with the standout performers from those:
2018 U-19 World Cup
Interestingly, the last time the two sides clashed (in the 2018 edition) was also during the semi-finals, wherein India thrashed Pakistan by 203 runs.
Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 102 helped India U-19 thrash Pakistan U-19 by 203 runs in the semi-final of the 2018 U-19 World Cup. AFP
Riding on Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 102 and handy contributions from skipper Prithvi Shaw (41) and Manjot Kalra (47), India posted 272/9 on the board. Later, Indian bowlers, in particular, Ishan Porel (6-2-17-4), dished out an impressive performance and dismissed Pakistan for merely 69 runs, thereby sealing a convincing victory. Gill, the lone centurion, was later adjudged the Man of the Match.
With winning momentum on their side, the Indian colts went on to lift the World Cup for the fourth time after thrashing Australia by 8 wickets in the final.
2014 U-19 World Cup
India cruised to a 40-run victory against Pakistan in their first clash of the 2014 U-19 World Cup.
Sarfaraz Khan top-scored with a 74-run knock as India beat Pakistan by 40 runs in the 2014 U-19 World Cup. Getty Images
Opting to bat, India finished with 262/7, courtesy Sarfaraz Khan, who top-scored with 74 and a 68-run knock from Sanju Samson. Karamat Ali and Irfanullah Shah were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan and picked up two wickets each.
In reply, Pakistani openers Sami Aslam (64) and Imam-ul-Haq (39) looked good, but post their dismissal, the remaining batting line up failed to deliver and the team was bundled out for 222. Deepak Hooda, the pick of the Indian bowlers, picked up a five-wicket haul and conceded runs at an economy rate of 4.10.
While both Sarfaraz and Hooda were standout performers for the Indians, it was Sarfaraz who bagged the Man of the Match award.
2012 U-19 World Cup
India’s quarter-final clash against Pakistan in 2012 was a low-scoring thriller, where they held their nerve to defeat Pakistan by one wicket.
After electing to bat first, Babar Azam’s 50 and Ehsan Adil’s 35 powered Pakistan to 136 as the remaining batting line up failed to deliver. Sandeep Sharma, the pick of the Indian bowlers, bagged three crucial wickets and conceded only 24 runs from his eight overs.
In reply, the Indians were bundled out in a similar manner, with the exception of Baba Aparajith (51) and Vijay Zol (36), who played fighting knocks. Zia-ul-Haq and Azizullah picked up three wickets each but Sandeep Sharma and Harmeet Singh, the last pair on the crease, weathered the storm, thus ensuring that India had the last laugh in the contest.
2010 U-19 World Cup
Before 2012, the two sides had also clashed in the quarter-final of the 2010 edition, where Pakistan won a thriller against India by 2 wickets.
In a rain-shortened 23-over contest, India finished with 114/9 after being put into bat, with Mandeep Singh top-scoring with a 40-run knock.
Fayyaz Butt and Raza Hasan were clinical in the bowling department for Pakistan and picked up four and three wickets respectively. Butt finished with figures of 4-0-27-4 and was later adjudged the Man of the Match.
In reply, contributions from Ahsan Ali (30), Rameez Aziz (28) made sure Pakistan got close to India’s total but it was Hammad Azam (21 not out) who fought along with Pakistan’s tail to seal a memorable two-wicket win.
2006 U-19 World Cup
The last time the Asian giants had squared off in the final of the U-19 World Cup was in 2006 and it was Pakistan who clinched the title after beating India by 38 runs.
After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Pakistan’s Rameez Raja (25) showed a bit of intent. However, spinners Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja ran through the Pakistan batting line up, picking up four and three wickets each, to dismiss them for 109.
India would have fancied their chances with a low-scoring target in front of them. However, Anwar Ali, the standout performer for Pakistan, picked up a five-for while Akhtar Ayub chipped in with three wickets to dismiss India for a mere 71 from 18.5 overs.
2004 U-19 World Cup
Pakistan defeated India by five wickets in the semi-final of 2004 U-19 World Cup.
After electing to bat first, India posted 169 on the board, courtesy Robin Uthappa’s 33 and Sunny Singh’s 25. Riaz Afridi, Ali Imran, Sulaman Qadir and Tariq Mahmood shared the spoils, picking up two wickets each.
Chasing a low-scoring target, Pakistan looked in a spot of bother with five of their batsmen back in the pavilion, but Tariq Mahmood (45) and Fawad Alam (43) guided them to a five-wicket win, with nearly five overs to spare.
Tariq Mahmood, who picked up two wickets and top-scored with 45 , was adjudged the Man of the Match for his all-round display.
2002 U-19 World Cup
The young lads from Pakistan defeated their Indian counterparts by two wickets in a Super League clash in 2002.
Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first. Barring Deepak Chogule (47) and Chandan Madan (34), there was no noteworthy contribution from the Indian batsmen as they were eventually dismissed for 181. Junaid Zia was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers and picked up three wickets.
But the standout performer for Pakistan was their skipper Salman Butt, who contributed heavily at the top with his 85, a knock studded with 11 fours. Post Butt’s departure, however, things did not look that easy for Pakistan but they held their nerve to seal a two-wicket win.
1998 U-19 World Cup
India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a Super League clash in the 1998 U-19 World Cup.
Batting first, Pakistan finished with 188 on the board, courtesy Humayun Farhat (43) and Inam-ul-Haq (45). Amit Bhandari, India’s standout performer, picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.44.
In reply, half-centuries from Amit Pagnis and Mohammad Kaif (not out), powered India to a five-wicket victory over Pakistan, with nearly 10 overs to spare.
1988 U-19 World Cup
Pakistan grabbed a 68-run victory over India when the two sides locked horns with each other in the first-ever U-19 World Cup in 1988.
After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Pakistan finished with 194/7 at the end of their innings, thanks to a 43-run knock by their opener Shahid Anwar and Inzamam-ul-Haq’s 39.
In reply, India were bowled out for 126 (with nearly 10 overs to go) following an impressive bowling performance by Pakistan. Zahoor Elahi, the star performer from the clash, picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 2.72 and was instrumental in Pakistan’s victory.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 03, 2020 11:59:56 IST
Also See
ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Before India-Australia quarter-final, a look at their previous clashes and standout performers
ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Solid batting a strength, fielding a concern as India head into quarterfinals
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Defending champions India open the campaign with 90-run victory over Sri Lanka