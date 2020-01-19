ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Defending champions India open the campaign with 90-run victory over Sri Lanka
An impressive batting performance, topped by a disciplined bowling, saw defending champions India cruise to a 90-run victory over Sri Lanka in an opening group league encounter of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Sunday.
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs MAH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs MAN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs BIH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN Vs HYD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs JK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHH Vs TRI Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL Vs VID Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs UTT Tripura drew with Uttarakhand
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs GOA Goa beat Puducherry by 81 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs SIK Chandigarh drew with Sikkim
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 7 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Match Abandoned
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 36 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Ireland beat West Indies by 4 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 20th, 2020, 03:30 AM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 24th, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 24th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs DEL - Jan 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ vs VID - Jan 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs RAJ - Jan 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Bihar Police arrests 13 minors from Aurangabad during CAA protests, passes them off as 'adults' in FIR
-
Sarnami: An Indian language born in South America, on the verge of becoming an endangered tongue
-
At Hubballi rally, Amit Shah slams Congress for opposing CAA, says '70 percent refugees are Dalits'; blames party, allies for instigating riots
-
From Greta Gerwig to Jordan Peele and Alice Rohrwacher: 10 filmmakers to watch out for in 2020s
-
In J&K, only 153 'white-listed' sites accessible on 2G internet on postpaid connections; news portals, social media sites blocked
-
'Morbidly obese' Islamic State mufti 'Jabba the Jihadi', who endorsed rape, ethnic cleansing, taken to prison in truck after Iraqi forces captured him
-
RIL consolidated profit surges 13.5% to record Rs 11,640 cr in Q3 on strong growth in telecom, retail verticals
-
FIH Pro League 2020: Manpreet Singh-led India produce late comeback show to beat Netherlands in thrilling shoot-out
-
In India's Nutritional Rehabilitation Centres, holistic care for mother and child combats malnutrition
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Bloemfontein: An impressive batting performance, topped by a disciplined bowling, saw defending champions India cruise to a 90-run victory over Sri Lanka in an opening group league encounter of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Sunday.
An impressive batting performance, topped by a disciplined bowling, saw India cruise to a 90-run victory over Sri Lanka. Image Courtesy: ICC
Batting first, India scored a competitive 297 for 4, riding on half-centuries from their premier batsmen – opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (59 off 74 balls) and skipper Priyam Garg (56 off 72 balls). There were significant contributions from vice-captain Dhruv Jurel (52 off 48 balls) and late entrant all-rounder Siddhesh Veer (44 off 27 balls and 2/34 in 6 overs), which took the total close to 300-run mark.
The bowlers then kept the Lankan batsmen under check, bowling them out for 207 in 45.2 overs.
Fast bowler Kartik Tyagi (1/27 in 7.2 overs), who already has a multi-crore IPL contract, was the most impressive as he time and again breached the 140kmph mark. The opposition batsmen found his short ball difficult to handle.
Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/44 in 10 overs), who will be seen donning Kings XI Punjab colours in the IPL, showed good control, not letting the batsmen get away with anything.
Left-arm seamer Akash Singh (2/29 in 9 overs) brought the ball back into the right-hander with rival skipper Nipun Dananjaya (50) being the only batsman, who looked comfortable out there in the middle.
It was a total team effort by the 'Boys in Blue' who literally outclassed their South Asian neighbours in all departments of the game with a thoroughly professional performance.
"I would rate this performance 9 out of 10 although we could have scored 320. But I am happy with the overall show from the boys," skipper Garg said after the match.
The track was a bit on the slower side as Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena (23) put on 66 for the opening stand.
Jaiswal punished the loose balls with some elegant drives, hitting eight fours.
There were no big stands but steady ones that kept the momentum going. India's most consistent batsman NT Tilak Verma (46 off 53 balls) ran hard between the wickets adding 46 with Jaiswal before the former was dismissed.
Skipper Garg, the most experienced first-class player in the tournament along with Tilak, added a run-a-ball 59.
Garg, who had three boundaries, was joined by Jurel for a 63-run stand for the fourth wicket that took the score to 232.
But credit to Veer, who used the long handle to good effect in a 65-run stand in 7.2 overs with Jurel.
Veer hit six fours and a six in an effort that had cheeky scoops and sweep shots as well.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 19, 2020 22:21:20 IST
Also See
Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma propel India U-19 team to quadrangular series triumph after beating South Africa in final
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Makhaya Ntini warns teams to be wary of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Tyagi, Ravi Bishnoi
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Schedule, squads, venues and all you need to know about the mega event