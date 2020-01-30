ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Clinical Bangladesh show hosts South Africa the door, face New Zealand in semi-finals
Bangladesh dished out a clinical all-round performance to beat hosts South Africa by 104 runs and enter the semi-finals of the ICC U-19 World Cup at Potchefstroom on Thursday.
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SA Bangladesh Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 104 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs SCO Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 97 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 JPN Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 182 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NZ New Zealand Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs AUS India Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 74 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs SCO Scotland Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs CAN Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 95 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs JPN England Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs NIG Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 233 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs NIG England Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs UAE South Africa Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 23 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs SCO Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs JPN Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs CAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs NZ India Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 44 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NIGU West Indies Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 246 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs ENG Australia Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs SL New Zealand Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs ZIM Pakistan Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 38 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs UAE Afghanistan Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 160 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs CAN South Africa Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 150 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs JAPU India Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SCO Bangladesh Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 8 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 191 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 2nd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 4th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW vs INDW - Jan 31st, 2020, 08:40 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs ENGW - Feb 1st, 2020, 08:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 2nd, 2020, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG vs ZIM - Jan 31st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG vs PAK - Jan 31st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE vs CAN - Feb 1st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG vs JPN - Feb 1st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Jamia Shooting LIVE Updates: Attempt to murder charge registered against shooter, says Delhi Police; student protest march to Rajghat halted
-
Sensex plunges 285 points on F&O expiry, Nifty ends 94 points lower; RIL, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank among top losers
-
This is Billie Eilish's World, and we are all living in it: How the young singer-songwriter is re-defining pop
-
Australian Open 2020: Sofia Kenin and Garbine Muguruza seize their opportunities to set up unlikely final
-
Women in J&K await help under PMMVY months after childbirth: How internet shutdown wrecked efforts to lower infant deaths
-
Donald Trump impeachment trial: Republicans move to block witnesses, driving case towards acquittal
-
Jamia firing: AAP says BJP wants to create riot-like situation in New Delhi, get 8 Feb Assembly polls postponed
-
Shaheen Bagh protest challenges BJP govt’s brand of populism, is generative of new vision of democracy
-
In Bhutan, misinformation, lack of funds pose major hurdles in move towards electric vehicles
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10645
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Potchefstroom, South Africa: Bangladesh dished out a clinical all-round performance to beat hosts South Africa by 104 runs and enter the semi-finals of the ICC U-19 World Cup at Potchefstroom on Thursday.
Bangladesh celebrate their 104-run victory over South Africa. Image credit: Twitter/@cricketworldcup
Sent in to bat, Bangladesh rode on half-centuries from opener Tanzid Hasan (80 off 84 balls), Shahadat Hossain (74 off 76) and Towhid Hridoy (51 off 73) to post a competitive 261 for 5.
The South Africans were below-par with the ball as two out of five Bangladesh wickets came off run-outs.
Off-spinner Pheko Moletsane (2/41) and Tiaan van Vuuren (1/46) were the only wicket-takers for the home team.
South Africa were no better with the bat also as left-arm orthodox bowler Rakibul Hasan returned with impressive figures of 5/19 while Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/41) scalped two wickets to bowl the hosts out for 157 in 42.3 overs.
Middle-order batsman Luke Beaufort top-scored for South Africa with a 91-ball 60, while opener Jonathan Bird made 35 but their contributions were not enough to see the hosts through.
Bangladesh will play New Zealand in the second semi-final at Potchefstroom on 6 February. New Zealand had earlier beaten West Indies by two wickets on Wednesday.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 30, 2020 22:14:40 IST
Also See
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Leg-spinner Shafiqullah Ghaffari scalps six as Afghanistan shock South Africa by seven wickets
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Defending champions India face debutants Japan after winning start against Sri Lanka
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: New Zealand eliminate Sri Lanka with three-wicket win; Afghanistan into quarter-finals