ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Champions Bangladesh to be accorded hero's welcome at home after beating India in final
The Bangladesh government will organise a "public reception" to celebrate the country's Under-19 World Cup triumph, its first in an ICC tournament across all levels.
Dhaka: The Bangladesh government will organise a "public reception" to celebrate the country's Under-19 World Cup triumph, its first in an ICC tournament across all levels.
Bangladesh defeated India by three wickets in the final to lift the U-19 World Cup for the first time. Image credit: Twitter/@cricketworldcup
In a high-voltage title clash, the end of which was marred by unruly celebrations by the champions, Bangladesh stunned favourites and defending champions India by three wickets in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Sunday for the country's biggest victory in its cricket history.
"The date will be set after the team returns. The reception will be held at Suhrawardy Udyan," the country's Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shaikh Hasina, Quader told scribes at the Secretariat on Monday.
No Bangladesh team had won a world event before the country's U-19 side broke the jinx with victory over the three-time defending champions.
In a low-scoring final, Bangladesh first bowled out India for 177 in 47.2 overs and then did well enough to chase down a revised target of 170 in 42.1 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis method.
India's cricketing battles with Bangladesh have been marred by acrimony since the 2015 World Cup quarter-final at the MCG.
Having scripted their biggest triumph on Sunday, some Bangladeshi players got carried away while celebrating.
While their captain Akbar Ali apologised for the "unfortunate incident", his Indian counterpart Priyam Garg felt it is something that should not have happened.
Updated Date:
Feb 10, 2020 16:08:54 IST
