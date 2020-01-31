First Cricket
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Canada's Raqib Shamsudeen suspended from bowling in international cricket for illegal action

Canada's Raqib Shamsudeen has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after the spinner's action was found to be illegal by the event panel of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 31, 2020 11:41:27 IST

The 18-year-old was reported by the match officials during Canada's match against South Africa on 22 January.

Video footage of Shamsudeen's bowling in the event was shared with the panel, which comprised of members of the ICC Panel of Human Movement Specialists, for review.

"The panel concluded that Shamsudeen employed an illegal bowling action and, as such, in accordance with article 6.7 of the regulations, he is immediately suspended from bowling in international cricket," the ICC said in a media release.

Canada haven't had the best of times in the tournament having lost 3 of the five matches played so far with one win and one No Result. They finally won the Plate Playoff semi-final against Japan at Ibbies Oval and will compete in the 13th place Playoff with the United Arab Emirates at Potchefstroom.

With inputs from PTI

