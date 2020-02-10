ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Bangladesh's reaction after winning the final was 'dirty', says India captain Priyam Garg
India captain Priyam Garg has called the aggressive celebration of Bangladesh players as "dirty" following their maiden title triumph at the Under-19 World Cup in Potchefstroom.
India captain Priyam Garg has called the aggressive celebration of Bangladesh players as "dirty" following their maiden title triumph at the Under-19 World Cup in Potchefstroom.
Some of the Bangladeshi players got carried away with their celebration after their historic win over India in the final on Sunday.
Bangladesh celebrate after clinching the ICC U-19 World Cup. Twitter @cricketworldcup
While their captain Akbar Ali apologised for the "unfortunate incident", his Indian counterpart Garg felt it is something that should not have happened.
"We were easy. We think it's part and parcel of the game - you win some and you lose some. But their reaction was dirty. I think it shouldn't have happened. But it's okay," Garg was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.
Even when the match was on, Bangladesh players were overtly aggressive while fielding with their lead pacer Shoriful Islam sledging the Indian batsmen after every delivery.
In fact, as Bangladesh approached the winning runs, Shoriful was seen swearing multiple times on camera.
However, his skipper Ali showed maturity beyond his age to apologise on behalf of the players.
"What happened, it should not [have] happened. I don't know what exactly happened. I didn't ask what was going on. But, you know, in the final, emotions can come out, and sometimes the boys were getting pumped, and emotions were coming through.
"As a youngster, it shouldn't happen. In any position, in any manner, we have to show respect to the opponent, we should have respect for the game. Cricket is known for being a gentleman's game. So I'll say, I'll be sorry for my team," said Ali, who scored an unbeaten 43 in a high-pressure situation.
Over the past two years, both teams were involved in close games with India getting the better of them on two important occasions — the Asia Cup final and tri-series final last year.
"I'll say India-Bangladesh rivalry bring the part, and before the World Cup final, we lost the Asia Cup final to them a couple of months ago. So I think the boys are really pumped up and take a revenge. I won't say it should have happened, but I will be sorry for my side," said Ali.
A source close to the Indian team management told PTI that the emotions ran high during and after the game but "none of the Indian players were at fault".
Updated Date:
Feb 10, 2020 11:42:05 IST
