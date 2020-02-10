First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SA | 3rd ODI Feb 09, 2020
SA vs ENG
England beat South Africa by 2 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 4 Feb 09, 2020
NEP vs OMA
Oman beat Nepal by 8 wickets
IND in NZ Feb 11, 2020
NZ vs IND
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
ICC CWC League 2 Feb 11, 2020
USA vs OMA
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Bangladesh's reaction after winning the final was 'dirty', says India captain Priyam Garg

India captain Priyam Garg has called the aggressive celebration of Bangladesh players as "dirty" following their maiden title triumph at the Under-19 World Cup in Potchefstroom.

Press Trust of India, Feb 10, 2020 11:42:05 IST

India captain Priyam Garg has called the aggressive celebration of Bangladesh players as "dirty" following their maiden title triumph at the Under-19 World Cup in Potchefstroom.

Some of the Bangladeshi players got carried away with their celebration after their historic win over India in the final on Sunday.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Bangladeshs reaction after winning the final was dirty, says India captain Priyam Garg

Bangladesh celebrate after clinching the ICC U-19 World Cup. Twitter @cricketworldcup

While their captain Akbar Ali apologised for the "unfortunate incident", his Indian counterpart Garg felt it is something that should not have happened.

"We were easy. We think it's part and parcel of the game - you win some and you lose some. But their reaction was dirty. I think it shouldn't have happened. But it's okay," Garg was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Even when the match was on, Bangladesh players were overtly aggressive while fielding with their lead pacer Shoriful Islam sledging the Indian batsmen after every delivery.

In fact, as Bangladesh approached the winning runs, Shoriful was seen swearing multiple times on camera.

However, his skipper Ali showed maturity beyond his age to apologise on behalf of the players.

"What happened, it should not [have] happened. I don't know what exactly happened. I didn't ask what was going on. But, you know, in the final, emotions can come out, and sometimes the boys were getting pumped, and emotions were coming through.

"As a youngster, it shouldn't happen. In any position, in any manner, we have to show respect to the opponent, we should have respect for the game. Cricket is known for being a gentleman's game. So I'll say, I'll be sorry for my team," said Ali, who scored an unbeaten 43 in a high-pressure situation.

Over the past two years, both teams were involved in close games with India getting the better of them on two important occasions — the Asia Cup final and tri-series final last year.

"I'll say India-Bangladesh rivalry bring the part, and before the World Cup final, we lost the Asia Cup final to them a couple of months ago. So I think the boys are really pumped up and take a revenge. I won't say it should have happened, but I will be sorry for my side," said Ali.

A source close to the Indian team management told PTI that the emotions ran high during and after the game but "none of the Indian players were at fault".

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2020 11:42:05 IST

Tags : Akbar Ali, Bangladesh, Cricket, ICC U-19 World Cup 2020, India, Potchefstroom, Priyam Garg, Senwes Park, Shoriful Islam, Sports

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 4720 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all