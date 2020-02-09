First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SA | 3rd ODI Feb 09, 2020
SA vs ENG
England beat South Africa by 2 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 4 Feb 09, 2020
NEP vs OMA
Oman beat Nepal by 8 wickets
IND in NZ Feb 11, 2020
NZ vs IND
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
ICC CWC League 2 Feb 11, 2020
USA vs OMA
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: 'Bangladesh has given a strong message to the world', Twitter reacts after Tigers clinch maiden title

Bangladesh clinched the title and wishes started coming in for them on Twitter. Here are some interesting ones.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 09, 2020 22:56:51 IST

Bangladesh defeated India in the final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2020 by three wickets to lift their maiden title. The U19 title is also Bangladesh's first ICC trophy. Winning the toss, Bangladesh asked India to bat first and courtesy of disciplined bowling effort from the Tigers, they bowled the Indians out for a mere 177. Pacers Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Avishek Das did the major damage as they picked up seven wickets together. For India, semi-final centurion Yashaswi Jaiswal shone with the bat again as he scored a well-composed 88 off 121 balls, more than half of the team's score.

Chasing 178 to win, Bangladesh started off very well with their openers Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan putting up fifty for no loss. However, Indian leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi came into the attack and picked up quick wickets to halt the chase. He finished with figures of 3 for 30 in his ten overs. Yet that performance was not enough to take the Indians to their fifth World Cup title.

Bangladesh clinched the title and wishes started coming in for them on Twitter. Here are some interesting ones.

Celebrations!

They deserve all the respect indeed!

Bangladesh enter the elite list

A huge moment!

Certainly!

Seniors are happy!

Feeling proud, says Mushfiqur Rahim

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 09, 2020 22:56:51 IST

Tags : Akbar Ali, Avishek Das, Bangladesh, Cricket, ICC U-19 World Cup 2020, India Vs Bangladesh, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
6 New Zealand 7328 244
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all