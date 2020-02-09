ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: 'Bangladesh has given a strong message to the world', Twitter reacts after Tigers clinch maiden title
Bangladesh clinched the title and wishes started coming in for them on Twitter. Here are some interesting ones.
Bangladesh defeated India in the final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2020 by three wickets to lift their maiden title. The U19 title is also Bangladesh's first ICC trophy. Winning the toss, Bangladesh asked India to bat first and courtesy of disciplined bowling effort from the Tigers, they bowled the Indians out for a mere 177. Pacers Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Avishek Das did the major damage as they picked up seven wickets together. For India, semi-final centurion Yashaswi Jaiswal shone with the bat again as he scored a well-composed 88 off 121 balls, more than half of the team's score.
Chasing 178 to win, Bangladesh started off very well with their openers Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan putting up fifty for no loss. However, Indian leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi came into the attack and picked up quick wickets to halt the chase. He finished with figures of 3 for 30 in his ten overs. Yet that performance was not enough to take the Indians to their fifth World Cup title.
Bangladesh clinched the title and wishes started coming in for them on Twitter. Here are some interesting ones.
Celebrations!
They deserve all the respect indeed!
Bangladesh enter the elite list
A huge moment!
Certainly!
Seniors are happy!
Feeling proud, says Mushfiqur Rahim
Feb 09, 2020 22:56:51 IST
