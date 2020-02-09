Bangladesh defeated India in the final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2020 by three wickets to lift their maiden title. The U19 title is also Bangladesh's first ICC trophy. Winning the toss, Bangladesh asked India to bat first and courtesy of disciplined bowling effort from the Tigers, they bowled the Indians out for a mere 177. Pacers Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Avishek Das did the major damage as they picked up seven wickets together. For India, semi-final centurion Yashaswi Jaiswal shone with the bat again as he scored a well-composed 88 off 121 balls, more than half of the team's score.

Chasing 178 to win, Bangladesh started off very well with their openers Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan putting up fifty for no loss. However, Indian leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi came into the attack and picked up quick wickets to halt the chase. He finished with figures of 3 for 30 in his ten overs. Yet that performance was not enough to take the Indians to their fifth World Cup title.

Bangladesh clinched the title and wishes started coming in for them on Twitter. Here are some interesting ones.

Celebrations!

Bangladesh lift the ICC U19 World Cup trophy for the first time!#U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/h9Ol7Btdha — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020

They deserve all the respect indeed!

And congratulations Bangladesh for a brilliant, brilliant #U19CWCFinal victory....you’ve shown the world, and especially us bigger neighbors how much you deserve our admiration—and respect... — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) February 9, 2020

Bangladesh enter the elite list

U-19 World Cup Winners: 1988- Australia

1998 - England

2000 - India

2002- Australia

2004 - Pakistan

2006 - Pakistan

2008 - India

2010 - Australia

2012 - India

2014 - South Africa

2016 - West Indies

2018 - India

2020 - Bangladesh#U19CWCFinal — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 9, 2020

A huge moment!

This is a huge moment for Bangladesh cricket. And on the evidence of today's match, very well deserved. #U19CWCFinal — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 9, 2020

Certainly!

Bangladesh cricket has given a very strong message to the world. New U19 World Champions , Bangladesh #U19CWC #U19CWCFinal — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) February 9, 2020

Seniors are happy!

Heartiest congratulations to the Bangladesh U19 team for winning the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020. You made the whole country proud. #BANvIND #U19CWCFinal — Tamim Iqbal Khan (@TamimOfficial28) February 9, 2020

Feeling proud, says Mushfiqur Rahim

Alhamdulillah .Ma shaa Allah tigers ....Feeling so proudbig congratulations to our captain Akbar and his team pic.twitter.com/DJoFaYwazD — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) February 9, 2020

