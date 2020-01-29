First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Jan 26, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
BAN in PAK | 2nd T20I Jan 25, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
IND in NZ Jan 31, 2020
NZ vs IND
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
IND in NZ Feb 02, 2020
NZ vs IND
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk to return home after monkey scratches his face at nature reserve

Fraser-McGurk, who was attacked while on a team outing after last week’s victory over England in Kimberley, will undergo precautionary treatment in Australia, CA said.

Reuters, Jan 29, 2020 13:28:24 IST

Australia opener Jake Fraser-McGurk will return home from the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa after being scratched on the face by a monkey at a nature reserve, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Wednesday.

Fraser-McGurk, who was attacked while on a team outing after last week’s victory over England in Kimberley, will undergo precautionary treatment in Australia, CA said.

“We want to make sure that Jake doesn’t have any ongoing medical concerns as a result of the incident so we have taken the best course of action,” CA Sports Science and Sports Medicine Manager Alex Kountouris said in a statement.

“This involves the player returning to Australia for the treatment required within the recommended seven days of the incident taking place.”

Australia lost to India in Tuesday’s quarter-finals — Fraser-McGurk was run out for a duck in the match at Potchefstroom — but will play two more matches that would determine their ranking at the next under-19 World Cup.

The 17-year-old said he was disappointed to be prematurely leaving the team and that he had learnt his lesson from the episode.

“I guess it serves me right for getting too close to the animal enclosure,” said the 17-year-old Victorian.

“That’s a lesson learned. I look forward to completing the treatment and getting back on the field as soon as possible.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2020 13:28:24 IST

Tags : Alex Kountouris, Cricket, Cricket Australia, ICC, ICC U-19 World Cup 2020, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Potchefstroom

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all