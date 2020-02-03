Having clinched a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the quarter-finals of the 2020 Under-19 World Cup, Pakistan set up a high-profile semi-final clash against arch-rivals India, who had earlier defeated Australia by 44 runs in the last eight.

The stakes couldn’t have been higher — not only because a ticket to the finale is on the line or the fierce rivalry between the two Asian giants, but also given the red-hot form the sides are in. Both sides haven’t lost any match so far.

Prior to the quarter-finals, India registered comprehensive victories against Sri Lanka (by 90 runs), Japan (by 10 wickets) and a testing win against New Zealand by 44 runs by virtue of the DLS method. Pakistan, on the other hand, were equally impressive and notched up triumphs against Scotland (by 7 wickets) and Zimbabwe (by 38 runs), before their match against Bangladesh was washed out.

So far, the standout performer for India has been Ravi Bishnoi. The leg-spinner has been India’s go-to bowler in the World Cup with 11 wickets from 4 matches, at an average of 9.54. Left-handed Yashasvi Jaiswal has looked promising in the batting department, with 207 runs in four outings and three fifties to his name.

Meanwhile, for Pakistan, the star performer has been pacer Abbas Afridi, who has nine wickets to his name from four matches.

Previously, the Indian colts have squared off against their Pakistani counterparts in nine editions of the U-19 World Cup (1988, 1998, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018). However, Pakistan have the upper hand in this rivalry, having won five times as opposed to India’s four.

Senior side or junior, India vs Pakistan is one of the fiercest rivalries on the cricketing field. So, here we take a look at all of their previous clashes along with the standout performers from those:

2018 U-19 World Cup

Interestingly, the last time the two sides clashed (in the 2018 edition) was also during the semi-finals, wherein India thrashed Pakistan by 203 runs.

Riding on Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 102 and handy contributions from skipper Prithvi Shaw (41) and Manjot Kalra (47), India posted 272/9 on the board. Later, Indian bowlers, in particular, Ishan Porel (6-2-17-4), dished out an impressive performance and dismissed Pakistan for merely 69 runs, thereby sealing a convincing victory. Gill, the lone centurion, was later adjudged the Man of the Match.

With winning momentum on their side, the Indian colts went on to lift the World Cup for the fourth time after thrashing Australia by 8 wickets in the final.

2014 U-19 World Cup

India cruised to a 40-run victory against Pakistan in their first clash of the 2014 U-19 World Cup.

Opting to bat, India finished with 262/7, courtesy Sarfaraz Khan, who top-scored with 74 and a 68-run knock from Sanju Samson. Karamat Ali and Irfanullah Shah were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan and picked up two wickets each.

In reply, Pakistani openers Sami Aslam (64) and Imam-ul-Haq (39) looked good, but post their dismissal, the remaining batting line up failed to deliver and the team was bundled out for 222. Deepak Hooda, the pick of the Indian bowlers, picked up a five-wicket haul and conceded runs at an economy rate of 4.10.

While both Sarfaraz and Hooda were standout performers for the Indians, it was Sarfaraz who bagged the Man of the Match award.

2012 U-19 World Cup

India’s quarter-final clash against Pakistan in 2012 was a low-scoring thriller, where they held their nerve to defeat Pakistan by one wicket.

After electing to bat first, Babar Azam’s 50 and Ehsan Adil’s 35 powered Pakistan to 136 as the remaining batting line up failed to deliver. Sandeep Sharma, the pick of the Indian bowlers, bagged three crucial wickets and conceded only 24 runs from his eight overs.

In reply, the Indians were bundled out in a similar manner, with the exception of Baba Aparajith (51) and Vijay Zol (36), who played fighting knocks. Zia-ul-Haq and Azizullah picked up three wickets each but Sandeep Sharma and Harmeet Singh, the last pair on the crease, weathered the storm, thus ensuring that India had the last laugh in the contest.

2010 U-19 World Cup

Before 2012, the two sides had also clashed in the quarter-final of the 2010 edition, where Pakistan won a thriller against India by 2 wickets.

In a rain-shortened 23-over contest, India finished with 114/9 after being put into bat, with Mandeep Singh top-scoring with a 40-run knock.

Fayyaz Butt and Raza Hasan were clinical in the bowling department for Pakistan and picked up four and three wickets respectively. Butt finished with figures of 4-0-27-4 and was later adjudged the Man of the Match.

In reply, contributions from Ahsan Ali (30), Rameez Aziz (28) made sure Pakistan got close to India’s total but it was Hammad Azam (21 not out) who fought along with Pakistan’s tail to seal a memorable two-wicket win.

2006 U-19 World Cup

The last time the Asian giants had squared off in the final of the U-19 World Cup was in 2006 and it was Pakistan who clinched the title after beating India by 38 runs.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Pakistan’s Rameez Raja (25) showed a bit of intent. However, spinners Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja ran through the Pakistan batting line up, picking up four and three wickets each, to dismiss them for 109.

India would have fancied their chances with a low-scoring target in front of them. However, Anwar Ali, the standout performer for Pakistan, picked up a five-for while Akhtar Ayub chipped in with three wickets to dismiss India for a mere 71 from 18.5 overs.

2004 U-19 World Cup

Pakistan defeated India by five wickets in the semi-final of 2004 U-19 World Cup.

After electing to bat first, India posted 169 on the board, courtesy Robin Uthappa’s 33 and Sunny Singh’s 25. Riaz Afridi, Ali Imran, Sulaman Qadir and Tariq Mahmood shared the spoils, picking up two wickets each.

Chasing a low-scoring target, Pakistan looked in a spot of bother with five of their batsmen back in the pavilion, but Tariq Mahmood (45) and Fawad Alam (43) guided them to a five-wicket win, with nearly five overs to spare.

Tariq Mahmood, who picked up two wickets and top-scored with 45 , was adjudged the Man of the Match for his all-round display.

2002 U-19 World Cup

The young lads from Pakistan defeated their Indian counterparts by two wickets in a Super League clash in 2002.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first. Barring Deepak Chogule (47) and Chandan Madan (34), there was no noteworthy contribution from the Indian batsmen as they were eventually dismissed for 181. Junaid Zia was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers and picked up three wickets.

But the standout performer for Pakistan was their skipper Salman Butt, who contributed heavily at the top with his 85, a knock studded with 11 fours. Post Butt’s departure, however, things did not look that easy for Pakistan but they held their nerve to seal a two-wicket win.

1998 U-19 World Cup

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a Super League clash in the 1998 U-19 World Cup.

Batting first, Pakistan finished with 188 on the board, courtesy Humayun Farhat (43) and Inam-ul-Haq (45). Amit Bhandari, India’s standout performer, picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.44.

In reply, half-centuries from Amit Pagnis and Mohammad Kaif (not out), powered India to a five-wicket victory over Pakistan, with nearly 10 overs to spare.

1988 U-19 World Cup

Pakistan grabbed a 68-run victory over India when the two sides locked horns with each other in the first-ever U-19 World Cup in 1988.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Pakistan finished with 194/7 at the end of their innings, thanks to a 43-run knock by their opener Shahid Anwar and Inzamam-ul-Haq’s 39.

In reply, India were bowled out for 126 (with nearly 10 overs to go) following an impressive bowling performance by Pakistan. Zahoor Elahi, the star performer from the clash, picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 2.72 and was instrumental in Pakistan’s victory.

