Having clinched a six-wicket win over New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2020 Under-19 World Cup, Bangladesh set-up a date with defending champions India, who had earlier thrashed Pakistan by 10 wickets to enter the championship clash.

Prior to their semi-final thrashing of Pakistan, India registered comprehensive victories against Sri Lanka (by 90 runs), Japan (by 10 wickets), New Zealand (by 44 runs by virtue of the DLS method) and Australia (74 runs).

On the other hand, Bangladesh, before stunning Kiwis in the semis, registered wins against Zimbabwe (by nine wickets, DL method), Scotland (by seven wickets) and South Africa (by 104 runs). Their clash against Pakistan was washed out.

So far, the standout performer for India has been left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal — the tournament’s leading run-getter with 312 runs from five matches, including a century and three fifties. Leggie Ravi Bishnoi has been phenomenal in the bowling department, with 13 wickets from five matches at an average of 11.61.

Meanwhile, the standout performer for Bangladesh has been spinner Rakibul Hassan, who has 11 wickets to his name in five outings, an average of 8.45.

Notably, Bangladesh have entered the final of the tournament for the first time — as opposed to six-time finalists and record four-time champions India. Given the reputation of Indian colts in World Cups and their current form, Bangladesh will have their task cut out and be fully aware that it will take something really special to lift the 2020 title.

Before India play their third consecutive final (seventh overall) on Sunday, we take a look at all of their previous championship clashes along with the standout performers from those.

2018 U-19 World Cup

India’s young guns thrashed their Aussie counterparts by eight wickets in their last U-19 championship clash, thus bagging the title for a record fourth time.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Australia posted 216 on the board, with J Merlo top-scoring with 76. Anukul Roy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shiva Singh and Ishan Porel pitched in with two scalps each at an economy rate of less than six per over. In reply, India lost only two wickets and chased down the target quite comfortably, courtesy Manjot Kalra, who was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Left-handed Kalra struck an unbeaten 101, a knock that was studded with eight fours and three maximums, to take his side home.

2016 U-19 World Cup

India had stormed into the finals of the 2016 U-19 World Cup with a 97-run win over Sri Lanka. However, it was West Indies, who clinched the title after beating India by five wickets. In a thrilling contest, the West Indies won with only three balls remaining.

After opting to field, West Indies restricted the Indian batting line up to 145. The only resistance came in the form of Sarfaraz Khan’s 51-run knock. Alzarri Joseph and Ryan John were the pick of the Windies bowlers, finishing with three wickets each.

Later, the Indian bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals upfront, but Keacy Carty (52 not out) and Keemo Paul (unbeaten on 40) showed great resolve to take their side home in a match that went down to the wire.

Carty, who stayed at the crease while wickets kept tumbling at the other end, was adjudged the Man of the Match for his 125-ball 52.

2012 U-19 World Cup

Before 2018, India had locked horns with Australia in the final of the 2012 edition, wherein, once again, Australia had to settle for a defeat.

Winning the toss, India elected to bowl first. The clash saw Australia set a target of 226 before the hosts, courtesy skipper William Bosisto, who was unbeaten on 87. Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the bowlers and picked up four wickets, with 5.40 as his economy rate.

Among the Indians as well, it was their skipper Unmukt Chand who stepped up to the challenge. Alongside Smit Patel, who was unbeaten on 62, the stylish right-hander smacked an unbeaten 111, a knock laced with six sixes and seven fours, to help his side beat Australia by six wickets. Chand was also adjudged the Man of the Match for his heroics with the bat.

2008 U-19 World Cup

India registered a thrilling 12-run victory against South Africa in the final of the 2008 U-19 World Cup by virtue of the DL method.

After being put into bat, India were reduced to 159, with Tanmay Srivastava (46) doing the bulk of the scoring. The South Africans put on a disciplined bowling effort as Wayne Parnell, Matthew Arnold and Roy Adams finished with two wickets apiece.

As rain intervened, the target for South Africa was reduced to 116 from 25 overs. But apart from Reeza Hendricks (35), the South African batting lineup never really got going, thanks to Indian bowlers, who held their nerve and restricted their opponents to 103/8. While Ravindra Jadeja, Siddarth Kaul and Ajitesh Argal chipped in with two wickets each, it was Argal who bagged the Man of the Match Award for conceding runs at an economy of 1.40.

2006 U-19 World Cup

Indian colts squared off against their Pakistani counterparts in the final of the 2006 edition, wherein they had to settle for a 38-run defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Pakistan’s Rameez Raja (25) showed a bit of intent. However, spinners Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja ran through the Pakistan batting line up, picking up four and three wickets each, to dismiss them for 109.

India would have fancied their chances with a low-scoring target in front of them. However, Anwar Ali, the standout performer for Pakistan, picked up a five-for while Akhtar Ayub chipped in with three wickets to dismiss India for a mere 71 from 18.5 overs.

2000 U-19 World Cup

India clinched their first U-19 World Cup with a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Colombo.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Sri Lanka could only post a total of 178 on the board, courtesy Jehan Mubarak, who top-scored with a fighting 58-run knock. Shalabh Srivastava was the pick of the Indian bowlers and picked up three crucial wickets in his nine overs, going for only 3.66 runs per over.

The chase never seemed like an uphill task for the Indians, who got past the target with 56 balls to spare and six wickets in hand. While the Indian top-order failed to make much of a mark, Reetinder Sodhi (39 not out) and Niraj Patel (34 not out) anchored the innings and took the visitors home.

Before doing his job with the bat, Sodhi went wicket-less but was economical and conceded only 26 runs from his 10 overs, thus bagging the Man of the Match award.

