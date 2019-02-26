ICC to discuss tax exemptions on future global events, broadcaster for World Test Championship among other things in quarterly meet
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat Kuwait Women by 9 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat China Women by 5 runs
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW India Women beat England Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs MALW Thailand Women beat Malaysia Women by 87 runs
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 3 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 32 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 84 runs
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Feb 27th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 27th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 28th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW vs MALW - Feb 27th, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW vs NEPW - Feb 27th, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs UAEW - Feb 27th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Pakistan likely to be in two minds to retaliate after IAF airstrikes, India can ill-afford to lower its guard
-
Surgical strike in Pakistan: India just announced paradigm shift in security architecture by revising its retaliation doctrine
-
A lesson in peace and war games, futility of war: Pakistan media reacts to IAF airstrikes in Balakot and Pulwama aftermath
-
Shiv Sena praises Narendra Modi's 'kar seva', but says concern regarding sanitation workers is over stomach, not feet
-
Sensex ends 240 points lower to close at 35,974 on rising India-Pakistan tension, Nifty falls 45 points
-
Oscars 2019: Unlike her character in The Wife, Glenn Close's professional fulfillment rises above awards
-
Carabao Cup final showed Maurizio Sarri is Chelsea's man to keep for reasons far beyond his tactical masterclass
-
At the World Sacred Spirit Festival 2019, finding the spirit of India in a medieval fort
-
Telling BR Ambedkar's story is difficult; for Bahujan filmmaker Jyoti Nisha, it has proven to be even more so
-
सीमापार वायुसेना की कार्रवाई पर बोले पीएम मोदी- मैं देश नहीं झुकने दूंगा
-
पाकिस्तान के आतंकी ठिकानों पर हवाई हमला LIVE UPDATES: भारत ने अमेरिका, रूस, फ्रांस चीन और ब्रिटेन को स्ट्राइक की जानकारी दी, दिल्ली में सर्वदलीय बैठक
-
हमारे आदिवासी: अपने घर में रहने के लिए आखिर और किसे इतनी लड़ाई लड़नी पड़ती है?
-
Surgical Strike 2: कौन है मसूद अजहर का खास यूसुफ अजहर, जिसे निशाना बनाने के लिए किया हमला
-
PoK में जैश के आतंकी ठिकानों पर IAF का हमला, जानिए अब तक की जरूरी बातें
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7090
|124
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5657
|123
|3
|Australia
|3440
|119
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: Tax exemptions for future global events, broadcasting rights for the World Test Championship and capping participation in private T20 leagues are among the issues that will come up for discussion at the ICC quarterly meeting starting on Wednesday.
There are a host of meetings lined up beginning with the ICC Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting, where India will be represented by BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, and ending with the board meeting where acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary will be the country's face.
File image of the ICC logo. Reuters
Following are some of the key issues that will come up for discussion
1) Tax Exemption Impasse:
One of the key issues will be tax exemption sought by the ICC for the future global events in India like the 2021 Champions Trophy and the 2023 World Cup. However, as per present rules, it is highly unlikely that the ICC will get any exemption and the deadlock is expected to continue, a BCCI official said.
"ICC wants tax exemption as they want to spend that money for development of the game in new areas. That's fine but there needs to be a discussion as to why they need tax exemption. They need an exemption on excise duties, primarily for importing production equipment," a senior BCCI official privy to ICC working, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
"If they are demanding tax exemption for the producers (broadcasters), as far as we know, the liability is on the latter. ICC doesn't have any tax liability as of now. Also if the event happens in India, ICC's global events broadcast partner is Star and they have a full set up in India.
"So the question arises as to why do they need tax exemptions. In any case, there are stipulated government rules which we cannot violate," the BCCI official added.
2) Broadcast issues related to the World Test Championship:
The broadcast modalities for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship could be completely different from the usual events like World T20 and the ODI World Cup organised by the global body.
In case of limited overs global events, there is one company that gets the broadcast rights and currently the ICC's rights for the global event are with Star.
However, the World Test Championship will be based on points accrued by teams based on results of bilateral series over a period of two years with the final slated to be held at the Lord's in 2021.
"Right now, ICC is the organiser of just one game and that is the World Test Championship final. All other matches are part of bilateral series and each country has its own official broadcaster. This is one issue that ICC will need to resolve," a senior BCCI official said.
ICC will look to thrash out the details about the broadcasting details for the mega event and the revenue sharing model.
3) Cap on players' representation in Private Leagues based on a survey:
The ICC, in all likelihood, will put a cap on international players plying their trade in various private franchise after having done an internal survey.
It is learnt that as per the survey, more than 95 percent of the international players play only one franchise league and that's why the ICC won't have a problem in putting a cap.
"It is less than five percent players who ply their trades in two or more leagues. There can be obviously be a cap on maximum two or three leagues," an ICC board member said.
It is expected that West Indies players will be affected the most as most of their top players freelance across the globe.
"There will also be discussion as to how many maximum overseas players should be allowed in one private league. The BCCI already has put a self-cap for teams but other leagues might be brought in the ambit.
"However, in smaller countries like Afghanistan, there may be a need to have more quality overseas professionals unlike IPL or the Big Bash League," the official said.
4) Cricket in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics:
Talks will continue on making T20 cricket a part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics but as of now, the ICC's biggest impediment is India.
The BCCI is not a registered National Sports Federation (NSF) under the Indian Olympic Association and it also doesn't take government grants. The BCCI's refusal to come under the IOA ambit is partly because of their reluctance to come under Right To Information (RTI) act.
Updated Date:
Feb 26, 2019 20:18:36 IST
Also See
Pulwama terror attack: BCCI official says Pakistan World Cup tie cannot happen without Centre's nod; ICC likely to discuss issue in meeting
Pulwama terror attack: BCCI likely to approach ICC for complete ban on Pakistan in World Cup
ICC to clear BCCI's doubts over 2019 World Cup security in CEC meeting, won't discuss Pakistan boycott