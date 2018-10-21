First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SL | 4th ODI Oct 20, 2018
SL Vs ENG
England beat Sri Lanka by 18 runs (D/L method)
ENG in SL | 3rd ODI Oct 17, 2018
SL Vs ENG
England beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
ZIM in BAN Oct 21, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
AUS in UAE Oct 22, 2018
UAE vs AUS
Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC to come up with 'improved' policies to prevent sexual harrassment and bullying of children and vulnerable adults

In a carefully-worded statement, where the ICC avoided mentioning women specifically and stuck to a gender-neutral description of vulnerable adults, the governing body said it would come up with a new policy to guard against sexual harassment.

Press Trust of India, October 21, 2018

Educating cricketers on appropriate off-field conduct will be part of the ICC's "improved" guidelines to prevent sexual harassment and bullying of "children and vulnerable adults" under its ambit, the world body stated Saturday.

With the #MeToo movement taking the world by storm, sexual harassment came up for discussion at the three-day ICC Board meetings in Singapore, which concluded on Saturday.

In a carefully-worded statement, where the ICC avoided mentioning women specifically and stuck to a gender-neutral description of vulnerable adults, the governing body said it would come up with a new policy to guard against sexual harassment.

File image of the ICC logo. Reuters

File image of the ICC logo. Reuters

"An ICC Event Behaviour and Welfare Policy will also be introduced with immediate effect. This will address, in particular, the standards of off-field behaviour expected of Players, Player Support Personnel and others working at ICC events for or on behalf of the ICC or local organising committee," the ICC stated.

"The Board and committees were united in their commitment to making cricket a safe and secure place for everyone whether they are playing, officiating or working in any capacity," added ICC CEO Dave Richardson.

The policy will include provisions that protect against harassment, indecent exposure, inappropriate behaviour with tournament staff and inappropriate behaviour in event accommodation and venues.

"The Board unanimously agreed to improve the current ICC policies and procedures around the protection of children and vulnerable adults as well as more widely in relation to protection against sexual harassment, bullying and inappropriate behaviour and improving standards of off-field behaviour at ICC events," it stated.

The reference to children has been made keeping in mind the numerous junior events the world over, involving players of both genders.

The ICC said it wants the member Boards to implement the policy at their end once it is laid out.

"As a result, a new Safeguarding Policy for Children and vulnerable adults will be developed along with guidelines for Member Boards to support them in the protection of all individuals within their jurisdictions."

So far, cricket has managed to largely steer clear of the #MeToo storm, which, in sports, has shaken the core of American gymnastics in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

The former team doctor has been jailed for 60 years after being found guilty of sexually abusing several gymnasts, including Olympic champion Simone Biles.

In Indian cricket, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is in the eye of a storm after being accused of sexual misconduct by an anonymous accuser, who claims to be his ex-colleague. An explanation has been sought from him by the Committee of Administrators.

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2018

Tags : BCCI, COA, Dave Richardson, ICC, Larry Nassar, MeToo, Rahul Johri, Sexual Harassment

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6607 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all