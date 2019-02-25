ICC to clear BCCI's doubts over 2019 World Cup security in CEC meeting, won't discuss Pakistan boycott
The ICC will clear India's "doubts" about security at the upcoming World Cup but the world body is unlikely to even discuss a possible boycott of Pakistan when its Chief Executives Committee meets in Dubai on Wednesday.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat Kuwait Women by 9 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat China Women by 5 runs
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW India Women beat England Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs MALW Thailand Women beat Malaysia Women by 87 runs
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 3 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 32 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 84 runs
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG West Indies beat England by 26 runs
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 25th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Feb 27th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 27th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW vs MALW - Feb 27th, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW vs NEPW - Feb 27th, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs UAEW - Feb 27th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Confusion over Aadhaar linking afflicts several Jharkhand tribal groups; 43% go hungry due to web of procedural obstacles
-
A new generation inherits poisoned genes of Bhopal gas tragedy, and the broken promises of govts too
-
By washing feet of sanitation workers, Narendra Modi delivers message of inclusivity as well as blow to Opposition's politics
-
If Oscars cared about diversity, Black Panther or Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse should have won Best Picture
-
GST on real estate reduced: Sales growth depends on whether buyers are comfortable with under-construction homes
-
Donald Trump to delay planned tariff increase on Chinese exports after 'substantial progress' in trade talks with Beijing
-
ISSF New Delhi Shooting World Cup 2019: Saurabh Chaudhary cuts out the noise to claim Tokyo Olympics quota with world record score
-
Louvre Abu Dhabi: New addition to UAE's art world presents connections between cultures
-
The Registry of Sarees is generating new interest in the garment through documentation, combining traditions
-
अशोक चक्रधर के घर चोरी: आखिर अपराधी को क्यों नहीं पकड़ रही दिल्ली पुलिस
-
News18 Rising India Live: सद्गुरु और रामदेव योग-भोग के फर्क पर बात कर रहे हैं
-
कर्नाटक के डिप्टी सीएम ने कहा- दलित होने के कारण नहीं बन सका सीएम
-
Pakistan Diary: पुलवामा पर ट्रंप का बयान पाकिस्तान की जीत है?
-
SP-BSP उत्तर प्रदेश के बाद मध्य प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड में भी साथ लड़ेंगे लोकसभा चुनाव
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7090
|124
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5657
|123
|3
|Australia
|3440
|119
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) will clear India's "doubts" about security at the upcoming World Cup but the world body is unlikely to even discuss a possible boycott of Pakistan when its Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meets in Dubai on Wednesday.
More than 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the Pulwama terror attack which led to demands that India should boycott the Pakistan game in the World Cup in Manchester on 16 June.
Representative image. Reuters
Responding to the outrage, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) running Indian cricket wrote a letter to the ICC urging it boycott countries from where "terrorism emanates", but did not specifically name Pakistan.
The quarterly meeting of the ICC will start in Dubai on Wednesday with the Chief Executives (CEC) meeting meeting, where BCCI CEO Rahul Johri's letter will be tabled and the matter will be discussed.
The BCCI had expressed its concern about the safety of the players and officials during the World Cup which starts 30 May in England.
"The ICC will provide all the details of the security arrangements made for the World Cup. It will be same for all the participating nations and England and Wales Cricket Board have always provided top notch arrangements," a senior BCCI official privy to the ICC's functioning told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
"But since there has been an apprehension, the doubts will be cleared," the official added.
However, it is learnt that ICC is unlikely to even discuss the possibility of boycotting Pakistan as it is not a "feasible option".
"The ICC is in no position to ask any cricket board to sever ties with another member nation. It doesn't have right to do so. This is a diplomatic issue which is dealt with at the government level.
"A member board can always discuss the issue if they want but one can be rest assured that nothing will happen," said the official, who has been a part of many ICC meetings.
Opinion has been divided on the calls for boycott with former India captain Sourav Ganguly and senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wanting the 16 June match to be called off.
However, they haven't clarified what happens if Pakistan make it to the semi-finals or the final.
On the other hand, two of the biggest names in Indian cricket, Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar, want India to beat Pakistan as a walkover would mean giving two points on a platter to the arch-rivals.
Skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri have maintained that they will "abide by whatever decision government takes."
Updated Date:
Feb 25, 2019 17:23:59 IST
Also See
Pulwama terror attack: BCCI likely to approach ICC for complete ban on Pakistan in World Cup
Pulwama terror attack: CoA chief Vinod Rai says Pakistan should be ostracised from all sports
Pulwama terror attack: BCCI official says Pakistan World Cup tie cannot happen without Centre's nod; ICC likely to discuss issue in meeting