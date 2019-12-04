ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli retains top spot as Steve Smith drops points following dismal performance against Pakistan
Kohli had played a knock of 136 against Bangladesh in the day-night Test at Eden Gardens and this enabled him to reach 928 points.
Dubai: India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday reclaimed the top spot from Australia's Steve Smith in the ICC Test Batsmen rankings.
Kohli had played a knock of 136 against Bangladesh in the day-night Test at Eden Gardens and this enabled him to reach 928 points.
India's Virat Kohli raises his bat after scoring a century during the second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh. AP
Meanwhile, Smith managed to score just 36 runs against Pakistan at Adelaide and as a result, the batsman saw his points dropping from 931 to 923.
Kohli now has an eight-point lead over Smith, but India skipper would not be able to improve his points as the side is not scheduled to play a Test match this year.
While Smith has a chance of improving his ranking as Australia will play two more Test matches against New Zealand this year.
Australia opener David Warner's knock of 335 not out has lifted him 12 places to the fifth position while Marnus Labuschagne is in the top ten for the first time after being ranked as low as 110th at the start of the year, the latest rankings revealed.
Pacer Mitchell Starc has also moved four places to the 14th spot after taking seven wickets against Pakistan at Adelaide.
Pakistan's Babar Azam has moved two places to the 13th spot after playing a knock of 97 against Australia in the second Test.
England skipper Joe Root played a 226-run knock against New Zealand and as a result, he has entered top ten. He is currently placed at the seventh position.
Updated Date:
Dec 04, 2019 14:36:48 IST
