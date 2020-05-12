First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC takes subtle dig at Shoaib Akhtar over his tweet aimed at Steve Smith

The ICC on Tuesday took a subtle dig at former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar’s claim that even now he can dismiss Australia’s Steve Smith

FP Trending, May 12, 2020 16:36:58 IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday took a subtle dig at former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar’s claim that even now he can dismiss Australia’s Steve Smith.

“Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and I can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol,” Akhtar wrote on Twitter.

Smith is currently at the top of ICC’s Test batting rankings, just ahead of Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

ICC handpicked a few images to subtly troll Akhtar for his tweet. The first image shows basketball great Michael Jordan with a slight smile on his face, reading something. The image was followed by a screenshot of Akhtar's tweet.

The third image shows Jordan again but this time he is laughing out loud.

ICC's tweet on Akhtar's post soon went viral. Since being posted it has garnered over 6,000 likes.

Akhtar posted a picture by ESPNCricinfo that paired 10 retired cricketers with 10 current superstars and asked fans which contest they would like to watch. One of the options was a battle between Akhtar and Smith.

It is, however, not the first time Akhtar had voiced his stance on Smith's batting technique. As per a report by The Indian Express, the former Pakistan bowler in November last year termed the Australian star’s batting technique as poor.

Shoaib Akhtar has been making quite a few controversial comments lately. Last month, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi had filed a defamation suit against the former fast bowler for his allegedly inappropriate comments against him in a YouTube show.

Akhtar had played 46 Tests in which he picked 178 wickets at an average of 25.69. He has also played 163 ODIs in which he took 247 wickets and 19 wickets in 15 T20Is.

Updated Date: May 12, 2020 16:36:58 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC, International Cricket Council, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Team, Shoaib Akhtar, Steve Smith


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all