ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India Squad Announcement Live Updates: Which players will make the cut?

19:15 (IST)

Right, back to India's selection. Which spinners will make the cut?

Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja look set to be the two certainties in the spin department. India have to take a call on whether they want to take a pure spinner in Rahul Chahar/ Varun Chakravarthy for the extra spinner's slot or all-rounders in Washington Sundar/Krunal Pandya?

18:43 (IST)

New Zealand T20 World Cup squad:

New Zealand announced their T20 World Cup squad pretty early. They left out Ross Taylor and Colin de Grandhomme while included leg spinner Todd Astle. Pacer Adam Milne who's been doing really well in the shortest format was named as a stand by.

NZ Squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

18:21 (IST)

Meanwhile, India have reached Manchester. It's going to be a fascinating finale to the series.

18:03 (IST)

Sunil Gavaskar's T20 World Cup squad

Recently, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar picked up his 15-man T20 World Cup squad on Sports Tak and he has left out Dhawan and Iyer.

Gavaskar’s squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar (if fit), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal.

17:46 (IST)

Pakistan T20 World Cup squad: India will take on Pakistan in their opening clash. A blockbuster one. A couple of days ago Pakistan announced their T20 World Cup squad here's how they line-up.

The Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Azam Khan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood.

Travelling reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

17:27 (IST)

Here's India's schedule for the Super 12s stage

24 Oct: India v Pakistan in Dubai

31 Oct: India v New Zealand in Dubai

3 Nov: India v Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi

5 Nov: India v Qualifier B1 in Dubai

8 Nov: India v Qualifier A2 in Dubai

17:19 (IST)

India are placed in Group 2 of the Super 12s which includes Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two teams that will qualify from Round 1. They will play four matches of Super 12s stage in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi.

17:11 (IST)

According to PTI, the BCCI might announce an 18 or 20 member squad instead of a 15-member squad that most of the other teams are announcing. The ICC will allow a squad strength of 30, instead of 23 in earlier editions, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes support staff as well. If the count exceeds 30 then the extra cost will have to be borne by the Board, that is the BCCI.

16:37 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the T20 World Cup squad announcement!

It's a big day for Indian cricket, because later on today, the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup will be announced to the world. With several promising players having emerged on the Indian cricketing scene in recent years, there's an incredible wealth of options for selectors to choose from, and there are bound to be a couple of excellent cricketers who will miss out. Stay tuned as we bring you latest updates throughout the evening!

Highlights

title-img
16:37 (IST)

Preview: Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar, with his fast leg-breaks, will fight it out for the additional tweaker's slot when the selectors pick the Indian squad for next month's ICC T20 World Cup in the coming couple of days.

It is expected that the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee will meet at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai and link up with skipper Virat Kohli in Manchester and coach Ravi Shastri in London either on Tuesday or more likely on Wednesday.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah (convenor of the selection committee) are also expected to be a part of the most important selection by the committee.

While most of the teams are announcing 15-member squads, the BCCI is expected to announce either an 18 or 20 member squad as the ICC will allow a squad strength of 30, instead of 23 in earlier editions, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The number is inclusive of the support staff.

File image of the T20 World Cup trophy. AFP

Any team can have more than 30-member squads but the extra cost is supposed to be borne by the country's cricket board.

The Indian white-ball team will have at least 13 to 15 members, who are automatic selections but there are a few spots for which there would be some discussions.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja are two spinners who are all but sure of their slots and it could well be a toss-up between Chakravarthy, who has had good IPL runs and Rahul, who impressed in the recent tour of Sri Lanka.

With Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul both capable of donning the big gloves, Ishan Kishan, with some good performances for India in the recent tour of Sri Lanka, is expected to pip the highly-rated-but-under-performing Sanju Samson.

With Hardik Pandya not bowling his full quota of four overs, Shardul Thakur might be required after his newfound batting prowess.

Suryakumar Yadav can be called a certainty while Shreyas Iyer will get his rightful place back in the squad.

For the extra opener's slot after Rohit Sharma and Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, with good back-to-back IPLs, and an in-form Prithvi Shaw will be locking horns. But in the case of a 20 member squad, both might get a look-in.

In the fast bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami (if fully fit) are automatic selections but Deepak Chahar and the red-hot Mohammed Siraj are also in contention.

Washington Sundar''s injury, which has ruled him out of IPL, also means that if he is picked, it will be without any match practice.

Among left-arm pacers, Chetan Sakariya and T Natarajan are there but the latter has hardly played anything while the former may accompany the the team as a net bowler.

With inputs from PTI.

Updated Date: September 08, 2021 19:11:16 IST

