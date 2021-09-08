Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India Squad Announcement LIVE: R Ashwin in squad, MS Dhoni to be team's mentor

21:52 (IST)

That's it from us folks!

Alright then, the India squad has raised a few eyebrows with the exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan, but the inclusion of MS Dhoni as team mentor seems to have gone down quite well. In just about a month, we'll have plenty of T20 World Cup action for you, and before that, we'll be bringing you all the latest updates from the INDvENG series, the IPL and everything else from the world of cricket. So until we meet again, goodbye and goodnight!

21:46 (IST)

Overall, everyone seems quite okay with the India squad

21:44 (IST)

Tough luck for Shikhar Dhawan

21:24 (IST)

21:20 (IST)

MS Dhoni to be India's mentor during tournament!

The former India captain will be a part of the support setup for the Indian team and will play a role of mentor to the squad.

21:13 (IST)

India's T20 World Cup squad:

Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.

21:09 (IST)

No details yet about the press conference or the squad for the T20 World Cup. Buckle up folks, might be a long wait

21:02 (IST)

The Likely Squad as per PTI:
 

Certainties (14): Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Buvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

Extra Opener: Shikhar Dhawan/Prithvi Shaw

Reserve keeper: Ishan Kishan/Sanju Samson

Extra Spinner: Varun Chakravarthy/Rahul Chahar

Left-arm pacer: Chetan Sakariya/T Natarajan

Subject to Fitness: Washington Sundar.

Cover for Jadeja: Axar Patel/Krunal Pandya

20:51 (IST)

The pace department
 

There is competition in the pace department as well. Jasprit Bumrah picks himself. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's experience will help him get into the squad. India might look to go in with two more pacers. Will Shami get into the squad or will India go with Shardul Thakur or Deepak Chahar who can bat as well? There is T Natarajan and Chetan Sakariya also who give the left-arm dimension.

20:39 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer might be back

Shreyas Iyer might be included in the squad despite missing most of the international action that's happened in recent months. He injured his shoulder during England ODIs at home back in March and he hasn't played any cricket since then.

Highlights

16:37 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the T20 World Cup squad announcement!

It's a big day for Indian cricket, because later on today, the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup will be announced to the world. With several promising players having emerged on the Indian cricketing scene in recent years, there's an incredible wealth of options for selectors to choose from, and there are bound to be a couple of excellent cricketers who will miss out. Stay tuned as we bring you latest updates throughout the evening!

Preview: Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar, with his fast leg-breaks, will fight it out for the additional tweaker's slot when the selectors pick the Indian squad for next month's ICC T20 World Cup in the coming couple of days.

It is expected that the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee will meet at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai and link up with skipper Virat Kohli in Manchester and coach Ravi Shastri in London either on Tuesday or more likely on Wednesday.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah (convenor of the selection committee) are also expected to be a part of the most important selection by the committee.

While most of the teams are announcing 15-member squads, the BCCI is expected to announce either an 18 or 20 member squad as the ICC will allow a squad strength of 30, instead of 23 in earlier editions, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The number is inclusive of the support staff.

Any team can have more than 30-member squads but the extra cost is supposed to be borne by the country's cricket board.

The Indian white-ball team will have at least 13 to 15 members, who are automatic selections but there are a few spots for which there would be some discussions.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja are two spinners who are all but sure of their slots and it could well be a toss-up between Chakravarthy, who has had good IPL runs and Rahul, who impressed in the recent tour of Sri Lanka.

With Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul both capable of donning the big gloves, Ishan Kishan, with some good performances for India in the recent tour of Sri Lanka, is expected to pip the highly-rated-but-under-performing Sanju Samson.

With Hardik Pandya not bowling his full quota of four overs, Shardul Thakur might be required after his newfound batting prowess.

Suryakumar Yadav can be called a certainty while Shreyas Iyer will get his rightful place back in the squad.

For the extra opener's slot after Rohit Sharma and Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, with good back-to-back IPLs, and an in-form Prithvi Shaw will be locking horns. But in the case of a 20 member squad, both might get a look-in.

In the fast bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami (if fully fit) are automatic selections but Deepak Chahar and the red-hot Mohammed Siraj are also in contention.

Washington Sundar''s injury, which has ruled him out of IPL, also means that if he is picked, it will be without any match practice.

Among left-arm pacers, Chetan Sakariya and T Natarajan are there but the latter has hardly played anything while the former may accompany the the team as a net bowler.

With inputs from PTI.

