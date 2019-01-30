First Cricket
ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Schedule: Complete fixtures of all matches, dates, time table and venue

ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Schedule: Here are the full fixtures of the men's and women's T20 World Cup set to take place in Australia in 2020

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 30, 2019 13:42:30 IST

Australia will begin their Women’s Twenty20 World Cup title defence against India next year in a tournament the International Cricket Council (ICC) is hoping to conclude with a record attendance for a women’s sporting event.

The tournament will start on 21 February and culminate at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 8 March which is also International Women’s Day.

The ICC said the final presents a “groundbreaking opportunity” to surpass the current attendance record for a women’s fixture for any sport of 90,185, set at the 1999 women’s football World Cup final between the United States and China.

The MCG has a capacity in excess of 100,000 people, although the ICC is hoping to attract more than 92,000.

Both men's and women's Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Australia in 2020. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC

Both men's and women's Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Australia in 2020. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC

“Whenever we host an event in Australia we know we can guarantee the one billion cricket fans around the world a great show,” ICC chief executive David Richardson said.

“Outstanding venues. Noisy, passionate, knowledgeable fans. Exciting cricket. This is the perfect combination for a T20 World Cup.”

Australia, who won their fourth T20 title last November, will meet India at the Sydney Showgrounds on 21 February, followed by games against Sri Lanka, a qualifier and New Zealand in Group A.

Group B features England and West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan and the other yet to be confirmed qualifying team.

For the first time, the women’s and men’s T20 World Cups will be held as standalone events in the same year, with the men’s tournament being staged from 18 October to 15 November, with the final also at the MCG.

“To hold two T20 World Cup finals at the world’s largest cricket stadium in front of 92,000 people with hundreds of millions more watching around the world is a particularly exciting prospect,” Richardson added.

The men’s tournament begins with a series of qualifying matches before Australia open the Super 12 section at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Pakistan on 24 October, while India meet South Africa at Perth Stadium.

Below are the full fixtures of the men's tournament:

First Round

Date Matches Venue Time (Local)
18 October, 2020 Sri Lanka v Qualifier A3 Kardinia Park, South Geelong 2.00 pm
18 October, 2020 Qualifier A2 v Qualifier A4 Kardinia Park, South Geelong 7.00pm
19 October, 2020 Bangladesh v Qualifier B3 Bellerive Oval, Tasmania 2.00pm
19 October, 2020 Qualifier B2 v Qualifier B4 Bellerive Oval, Tasmania 7.00pm
20 October, 2020 Qualifier A3 v Qualifier A4 Kardinia Park, South Geelong 2.00pm
20 October, 2020 Sri Lanka v Qualifier A2 Kardinia Park, South Geelong 7.00pm
21 October, 2020 Qualifier B3 v Qualifier B4 Bellerive Oval, Tasmania 2.00pm
21 October, 2020 Bangladesh v Qualifier B2 Bellerive Oval, Tasmania 7.00pm
22 October, 2020 Qualifier A2 v Qualifier A3 Kardinia Park, South Geelong 2.00pm
22 October, 2020 Sri Lanka v Qualifier A4 Kardinia Park, South Geelong 7.00pm
23 October, 2020 Qualifier B2 v Qualifier B3 Bellerive Oval, Tasmania 2.00pm
23 October, 2020 Bangladesh v Qualifier B4 Bellerive Oval, Tasmania 7.00pm

Super 12

Date Matches Venue Time (Local)
24 October, 2020 Australia v Pakistan Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 7.00pm
24 October, 2020 India v South Africa Perth Stadium, Perth 7.00pm
25 October, 2020 A1 v B2 Blundstone Arena, Hobart 2.00pm
25 October, 2020 New Zealand v Windies Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 7.00pm
26 October, 2020 Afghanistan v A2 Perth Stadium, Perth 2.00pm
26 October, 2020 England v B1 Perth Stadium, Perth 7.00pm
27 October, 2020 New Zealand v B2 Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm
28 October, 2020 Afghanistan v B1 Perth Stadium, Perth 2.00pm
28 October, 2020 Australia v Windies Perth Stadium, Perth 7.00pm
29 October, 2020 Pakistan v A1 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 2.00pm
29 October, 2020 India v A2 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 7.00pm
30 October, 2020 England v South Africa Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 2.00pm
30 October, 2020 Windies v B2 Perth Stadium, Perth 7.00pm
31 October, 2020 Pakistan v New Zealand Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane 2.00pm
31 October, 2020 Australia v A1 Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane 7.00pm
1 November, 2020 South Africa v Afghanistan Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 2.00pm
1 November, 2020 India v England Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 7.00pm
2 November, 2020 A2 v B1 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 2.00pm
2 November, 2020 New Zealand v A1 Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane 7.00pm
3 November, 2020 Pakistan v Windies Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 2.00pm
3 November, 2020 Australia v B2 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 7.00pm
4 November, 2020 England v Afghanistan Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane 7.00pm
5 November, 2020 South Africa v A2 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 2.00pm
5 November, 2020 India v B1 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 7.00pm
6 November, 2020 Pakistan v B2 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 2.00pm
6 November, 2020 Australia v New Zealand Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 7.00pm
7 November, 2020 England v A2 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 2.00pm
7 November, 2020 Windies v A1 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 7.00pm
8 November, 2020 South Africa v B1 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 2.00pm
8 November, 2020 India v Afghanistan Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 7.00pm

Semi-finals and Final

Date Matches Venue Time (Local)
11 November, 2020 Semi-final 1 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 7.00pm
12 November, 2020 Semi-final 2 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 7.00pm
15 November, 2020 Final Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Tentative

Below are the full fixtures of the women's tournament:

Date Matches Venue Time (Local)
21 February, 2020 Australia v India Sydney Showground, Sydney 7.00pm
22 February, 2020 Windies v Qualifier 2 WACA, Perth 2.00pm
22 February, 2020 New Zealand v Sri Lanka WACA, Perth 7.00pm
23 February, 2020 England v South Africa WACA, Perth 7.00pm
24 February, 2020 Australia v Sri Lanka WACA, Perth 2.00pm
24 February, 2020 India v Qualifier 1 WACA, Perth 7.00pm
26 February, 2020 England v Qualifier 2 Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.00pm
26 February, 2020 Windies v Pakistan Manuka Oval, Canberra 7.00pm
27 February, 2020 India v New Zealand Junction Oval, Melbourne 2.00pm
27 February, 2020 Australia v Qualifier 1 Manuka Oval, Canberra 7.00pm
28 February, 2020 South Africa v Qualifier 2 Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.00pm
28 February, 2020 England v Pakistan Manuka Oval, Canberra 7.00pm
29 February, 2020 New Zealand v Q1 Junction Oval, Melbourne 10.00am
29 February, 2020 India v Sri Lanka Junction Oval, Melbourne 2.00pm
1 March, 2020 South Africa v Pakistan Sydney Showground, Sydney 2.00pm
1 March, 2020 England v Windies Sydney Showground, Sydney 7.00pm
2 March, 2020 Sri Lanka v Qualifier 1 Junction Oval, Melbourne 2.00pm
2 March, 2020 Australia v New Zealand Junction Oval, Melbourne 7.00pm
3 March, 2020 Pakistan v Qualifier 2 Sydney Showground, Sydney 2.00pm
3 March, 2020 Windies v South Africa Sydney Showground, Sydney 7.00pm
5 March, 2020 Semi-final 1 SCG, Sydney 2.00pm
5 March, 2020 Semi-final 2 SCG, Sydney 7.00pm
8 March, 2020 Final MCG, Melbourne 7.00pm

Note: The information of the fixtures have been sourced from ICC's official website.

With inputs from Reuters

 

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2019 13:42:30 IST

