First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC says T20 World Cup in Australia most watched event in women's cricket history

The Japanese Football Association announced on Monday that Japan is withdrawing its bid to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup, just days before football’s world governing body holds a vote to determine the successful candidate.

Press Trust of India, Jun 22, 2020 17:06:28 IST

The International Cricket Council on Monday claimed record viewership of the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup in Australia with the event the clocking 1.1 billion video views through the governing body's digital channels.

The numbers are considered to be 20 times more than the previous edition in 2018.

ICC says T20 World Cup in Australia most watched event in womens cricket history

Australia lifted their fifth T20 World Cup title after beating India by 85 runs in front of an 86-174 strong crowd at the MCG. Image credit : Twitter/@AusWomenCricket

In a release, the ICC said the tournament held in February-March recorded 10 times more video views than the previous most successful women's cricket event, the 2017 ODI World Cup.

In both cases, India finished runners-up but their presence contributed significantly to the viewership.

"These figures (for 2020 T20) World Cup make it the second most successful ICC event ever after the World Cup 2019 and that trend continued via broadcast with the final achieving record viewership worldwide," said the ICC.

"India's success in making it to the final boosted audience interest, with total viewership for the knockout stages recorded at 423 percent higher than 2018.

"India live viewing hours were 86.15m which is 152 percent higher than the 2018 tournament, driven by India's success and the broadcast of select India matches by Star Sports, in five languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telegu and Kannada) in India," it said.

In South Africa, live viewing hours were 647,000 which is "40 percent higher than 2018".

South Africa's semi-final loss to Australia was the most-watched match of the tournament with 39,000 average audience, said the ICC.

"This is 54 percent higher than the most-watched match in 2018, which was South Africa v England group stage match with 25,000 average audience."

Despite the time zone challenge, UK live viewing hours were only 8 percent lower (at 5.32m) than the 2018 tournament, where England made the final.

England's opening group match against South Africa was the most-watched match with 259,000 average audience.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2020 17:06:28 IST

Tags : 2017 Women's ODI World Cup, 2019 Women's t20 World Cup, Australia, ICC, India, t20 World Cup


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all