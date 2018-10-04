The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday said it is investigating "serious" allegations of corruption in Sri Lankan cricket.

"We are currently in Sri Lanka as part of our ongoing investigations into serious allegations of corruption in cricket in the country. The enquiries are continuing so it would not be appropriate to comment further, but I can confirm that we have, at their request, provided a detailed briefing to the Sri Lankan President, Prime Minister and Sports Minister," ICC anti-corruption unit general manager Alex Marshall said in a statement.

"We are receiving full support from the Competent Authority currently in place at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) whilst elections for the SLC Board are pending."

Marshall said the investigations do not involve the upcoming five-match one-day series, one Twenty20 match and a one-off Test between England and Sri Lanka.

The one-day series begins on October 10 in Dambula, but the teams will play a two-day tour match on Friday and Saturday in Colombo.

"I'd like to make it clear that these investigations have been underway for a considerable time and do not relate to the series about to start in Sri Lanka. However, I will take the opportunity to brief both the teams over the coming days to ensure they remain alert to the risks from would be corruptors," Marshall said.