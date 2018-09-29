ICC releases updated version of DLS method, Code of Conduct; new system to be effective from 30 September
The new version of the DLS, introduced in 2014, is based on information from 700 ODIs and 428 T20Is, which comprise over 240,000 outcomes of individual deliveries.
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 9 wickets
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs AFG Afghanistan tied with India
- Asia Cup, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 3 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
'Terrorists are called freedom fighters in Pakistan': Sushma Swaraj hits out at Islamabad during UNGA speech
-
Tanushree Dutta harassment row: #MeToo won't come to Bollywood if women stay silent and men non-commital
-
Narendra Modi reacts to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Sardar Patel statue, says Congress is spreading lies
-
Premier League: Manchester United slump to defeat against West Ham to increase pressure on Jose Mourinho
-
Earthquake, tsunami hit Indonesia's Sulawesi island: Toll rises to 384 in Palu; UN says ready to provide required support
-
Liquidity conundrum: Govt, Reserve Bank of India have done their bit, but it isn't easy to bell the cat
-
UNGA में सुषमा स्वराज- पाकिस्तान में आतंकी हाफिज सईद खुला घूम रहा है, चुनाव लड़ रहा है
-
विवेक तिवारी हत्याकांड: केंद्र तक पहुंचा मामला, जांच के लिए SIT गठित
-
राजस्थान में अमित शाह की रणनीति से वसुंधरा सरकार की वापसी संभव है?
-
PM मोदी के तौर पर पिछड़ी जाति का उदय RSS के हिंदुत्ववादी प्रोजेक्ट की असली कहानी कहता है
-
सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक@2: सीमा पार कुछ बड़ा हुआ है, 2-3 दिन पहले हुई ठीक-ठाक कार्रवाई- राजनाथ सिंह
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6113
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4032
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Dubai: The ICC on Saturday announced updated versions of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) System and its Code of Conduct, which will come to effect from 30 September.
The new version of the DLS, introduced in 2014, is based on information from 700 ODIs and 428 T20Is, which comprise over 240,000 outcomes of individual deliveries.
ICC's updated versions to be applicable from 30 September. Reuters
The update has been carried out following a detailed ball-by-ball analysis of scoring patterns, including in the Powerplays, in all limited overs internationals played during the previous four years, according to an ICC media release.
The latest analysis has revealed that teams have been able to extend their acceleration patterns for longer periods, and the average scores in ODIs have continued to increase.
This means that par score calculations will assume that teams will be able to score a slightly higher proportion of their runs towards the end of an innings.
In finalizing the updated version, the scoring patterns between ODI (final 20 overs) and T20 were analyzed, as were the scoring patterns between men's and women's international matches.
The study has confirmed that in both cases, while overall scoring rates are obviously different, wicket-adjusted resource utilisation rates are essentially identical.
"As such, it has again been confirmed that a single version of the DLS System is compatible with all formats," the ICC said.
The cricket governing body also introduced new offences and changed the level of sanctions for few existing offences in its Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.
The new additions include "attempting to gain and unfair advantage (cheating, other than ball-tampering" being made a Level 2,3 offence.)
The maximum sanction for a Level 3 offence has also been increased from eight suspension points to 12 suspension points (equivalent to 6 Test matches or 12 ODIs).
With the World Cup less than a year away, the ICC has not made any major changes to the existing playing conditions.
All the the changes will come into effect from 30 September, when the first ODI between South Africa and Zimbabwe will be played in Kimberley.
Updated Date:
Sep 29, 2018
Also See
India captain Virat Kohli says Test cricket should not be tinkered with; feels the 'most beautiful format' isn't going anywhere
Cricket Australia open to Ravi Shastri's request to provide more warm-up matches for India ahead of Test series
Countering Yasir Shah will be number one priority for Australia in upcoming Test series against Pakistan, says Peter Siddle