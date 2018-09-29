First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZW in AUS | 1st T20I Sep 29, 2018
AUSW Vs NZW
Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
SAW in WI | 2nd T20I Sep 29, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 9 wickets
ZIM in SA Sep 30, 2018
SA vs ZIM
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
ZIM in SA Oct 03, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC releases updated version of DLS method, Code of Conduct; new system to be effective from 30 September

The new version of the DLS, introduced in 2014, is based on information from 700 ODIs and 428 T20Is, which comprise over 240,000 outcomes of individual deliveries.

Press Trust of India, September 29, 2018

Dubai: The ICC on Saturday announced updated versions of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) System and its Code of Conduct, which will come to effect from 30 September.

The new version of the DLS, introduced in 2014, is based on information from 700 ODIs and 428 T20Is, which comprise over 240,000 outcomes of individual deliveries.

Cricket - England v India - Second Test - Lords, London, Britain - August 9, 2018 Umpires on the pitch during a rain delay Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs - RC1CF958D4E0

ICC's updated versions to be applicable from 30 September. Reuters

The update has been carried out following a detailed ball-by-ball analysis of scoring patterns, including in the Powerplays, in all limited overs internationals played during the previous four years, according to an ICC media release.

The latest analysis has revealed that teams have been able to extend their acceleration patterns for longer periods, and the average scores in ODIs have continued to increase.

This means that par score calculations will assume that teams will be able to score a slightly higher proportion of their runs towards the end of an innings.

In finalizing the updated version, the scoring patterns between ODI (final 20 overs) and T20 were analyzed, as were the scoring patterns between men's and women's international matches.

The study has confirmed that in both cases, while overall scoring rates are obviously different, wicket-adjusted resource utilisation rates are essentially identical.

"As such, it has again been confirmed that a single version of the DLS System is compatible with all formats," the ICC said.

The cricket governing body also introduced new offences and changed the level of sanctions for few existing offences in its Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

The new additions include "attempting to gain and unfair advantage (cheating, other than ball-tampering" being made a Level 2,3 offence.)

The maximum sanction for a Level 3 offence has also been increased from eight suspension points to 12 suspension points (equivalent to 6 Test matches or 12 ODIs).

With the World Cup less than a year away, the ICC has not made any major changes to the existing playing conditions.

All the the changes will come into effect from 30 September, when the first ODI between South Africa and Zimbabwe will be played in Kimberley.

Updated Date: Sep 29, 2018

Tags : Cricket, DLS, Duckworth Lewis-Stern, ICC, ODI, SportsTracker, Test Cricket

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6113 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 4032 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all