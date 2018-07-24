Defending champions India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on 19 September, a day after their opening ODI game against one of the qualifiers at the Asia Cup event, set to be held in the UAE from 15 September.

The schedule of the biennial tournament was released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will take part in the competition with UAE, Singapore, Oman, Nepal, Malaysia and Hong Kong fighting for the remaining spot. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will face each other in the opening game in Dubai.

India, Pakistan and the qualifier are placed in Group A while Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 4 and two teams will then play the final on 28 September in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2018 full schedule

Group Stage

15 September - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Dubai)

16 September - Pakistan vs Qualifier (Dubai)

17 September - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

18 September - India vs Qualifier (Dubai)

19 September - India vs Pakistan (Dubai)

20 September - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

Super Four

21 September - Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Dubai)

21 September - Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

23 September - Group A Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Dubai)

23 September - Group B Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

25 September - Group A Winner vs Group B Winner (Dubai)

26 September - Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

Final

28 September - Asia Cup 2018 Final (Dubai)