ICC receive more than 400,000 ticket applicants for marquee India vs Pakistan 2019 World Cup clash
ICC World Cup tournament director Steve Elworthy, during a promotional event in London, said that demand for tickets for the Indo-Pak group league clash is way more than Australia vs England game or the final at the Lord's.
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs UAEW United Arab Emirates Women beat Kuwait Women by 86 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW China Women beat Hong Kong Women by 1 wicket
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 MALW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Malaysia Women by 34 runs
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 88 runs
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs SCO Scotland beat Oman by 7 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE Vs NED Ireland beat Netherlands by 1 wicket
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 21st, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 21st, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 22nd, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 MALW vs UAEW - Feb 21st, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs NEPW - Feb 21st, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW vs KWTW - Feb 21st, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Saudi crown prince in India: Neither Khashoggi murder nor tepid Pulwama reaction blunted Modi's welcome
-
'After Pulwama, can't be business as usual': Defence experts demand policy changes, accountability, modernisation of armoury
-
Pakistan cancels US-Taliban meet; experts say opposition from India, Afghanistan after Pulwama attack at heart of decision
-
Mamata Banerjee's stance on Pulwama reveals her insecurity and creates space for Pakistan to exploit
-
Sensex snaps 9-day fall, rebounds 404 points to close at 35,756; Nifty reclaims 10,700-mark
-
ISSF New Delhi Shooting World Cup 2019: Elavenil Valarivan hopes to retain last year's form, refuses to be daunted by quota talk
-
Inhabiting Urdu with Jaun Elia and Khwaab Tanha
-
From Gully Boy to Manzil, the father-child conflict in cinema is a commentary on the State's relationship with its citizens
-
Captain Marvel early reactions: Brie Larson shines in 'awesome 90s period piece' and MCU feels 'more complete' with her in it
-
कन्हैया कुमार बेगूसराय संसदीय सीट से महागठबंधन के उम्मीदवार बन पाएंगे?
-
महाराष्ट्र, तमिलनाडु के बाद अब यूपी की बारी, ओमप्रकाश राजभर से मिले BJP अध्यक्ष अमित शाह
-
भारत में 100 बिलियन डॉलर का निवेश करेगा सऊदी अरब, क्राउन प्रिंस ने किया ऐलान
-
शहीदों के परिजनों से बोले प्रियंका और राहुल: हमने भी अपने पिता को खोया है
-
क्या पुलवामा के बाद एक और बड़े हमले की साजिश रच रहा था जैश-ए-मोहम्मद?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|5798
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: Amid calls for boycott, the clamour for tickets for the marquee ODI World Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Manchester on 16 June has reached a crescendo, with more than 400,000 applicants for the 25,000 seater Old Trafford stadium.
Top India cricketers like Harbhajan Singh has called for boycott of the Pakistan group league encounter while veterans such as Chetan Chauhan wants India to put pressure on ICC by threatening to boycott the whole event.
File image of the ICC logo. Reuters
ICC World Cup tournament director Steve Elworthy, during a promotional event in London, said that demand for tickets for the Indo-Pak group league clash is way more than Australia vs England game or the final at the Lord's.
"That particular game (India vs Pakistan), we had over 400,000 applications for tickets, which is an incredible number. The stadium (Old Tarfford) only holds 25,000 people. So there are a number of disappointed people. That's just locally, but (there is also) the audience globally," Elworthy was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.
In fact, the former South African pacer then provided the numbers which is an indicative that how much the match means for world cricket's governing body.
"To put that (number) in perspective, England vs Australia was around 230-240,000. And the final was around about 260-270,000 applications for tickets. So that gives you a bit of perspective for the demand for this match (India v Pakistan). It's a big game. They could end up playing each other in the final (too), you never know."
ICC Chief Executive David Richardson, in a statement to PTI on Tuesday, had said that "there is no indication that any (of the) matches at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will not go ahead as planned," even as they monitor the situation.
Updated Date:
Feb 20, 2019 21:38:07 IST
Also See
Cricket and politics: After Pulwama attack, Law minister justifies ending cricketing ties with Pakistan; round-up of reactions
Moin Khan backs current Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan team to break jinx against India in 2019 World Cup
Mickey Arthur backs Sarfraz Ahmed to lead Pakistan at 2019 World Cup; says not concerned with captain's batting form