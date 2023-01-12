India star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have made big gains in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings. Kohli who scored a sublime 113 against Sri Lanka in the first ODI gained two spots to move to sixth, while Rohit Sharma who scored 83 moved up a spot to eighth.

India pacer Mohammed Siraj is the biggest gainer in the bowling rankings as he has jumped up four spots to 18th after taking two wickets in the Guwahati ODI against Sri Lanka.

Babar Azam leads the batting chart in ODIs with 891 rating points. Trent Boult (744) and Shakib Al Hasan (389) lead the bowlers and all-rounders ranking list respectively.

Suryakumar Yadav is another Indian who continues to dazzle in the ranking charts. After a fifty and a hundred in the recently-concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka, SKY extended his lead at the top of the men’s T20I batting rankings from 883 rating points to 908.

Suryakumar is now second in the all-time T20I batters rankings, just seven points behind England’s Dawid Malan (915). With the T20I series against New Zealand slated for later this month, SKY could soon overtake Malan.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan is the top bowler in T20Is with 698 rating points and Shakib Al Hasan leads the all-rounder list with 252 points.

In the Test rankings for batters, Usman Khawaja has broken into the top 10 and now sits at eighth after scoring a century in the third and final Test against South Africa in Sydney.

Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne (929) continues to top batters rankings chart, Pat Cummins (878) is at the top of the bowling chart while Ravindra Jadeja (369) leads the all-rounders list.

